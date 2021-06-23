Health
Statin use is associated with a reduced risk of cancer in patients with heart failure
According to a new study published today (Wednesday), statin use in patients with heart failure has a 16% lower risk of developing cancer than non-statin users during an average 4-year follow-up period. European Heart Journal..
In addition, the study found that statin use was associated with a 26% reduction in the risk of dying from cancer over the same period.
In a previous survey Heart failure patients Probably high risk of developing cancer heart Failure can be a condition that causes cancer through common pathways such as inflammation and inflammation Genetic factors.. However, few studies have linked statin use to the risk of developing cancer and dying in patients with heart failure. The current observational study of more than 87,000 people in Hong Kong is the largest study investigating this, and the authors believe their findings can be extrapolated to other populations.
The study also found that the longer people with heart failure take statins, the greater the risk of developing cancer. Patients take statins for 4 to 6 years after taking statins for 3 months to 2 years and adjusting for factors that may affect outcomes such as age, gender, smoking, drinking, and other health problems. If you continue to take, your risk has decreased. It increased by 18% and the risk decreased by 22% when taken for more than 6 years.
Similarly, when patients took statins for 4-6 years and 6 years or more, their risk of cancer death was reduced by 33% and 39%, respectively, compared to patients who took statins for 3 months to 2 years, respectively.
Dr. Kai-Hang Yiu of the University of Hong Kong, who led the study, said: “10 years after starting statins, cancer deaths were 3.8% in heart failure patients taking statins and 5.2% in non-users. Statins reduce the absolute risk of developing cancer 6 years later. Was 22% lower than patients who received only statins for 3 months to 2 years. “
In collaboration with Professor Carolyn Lam of the National University of Singapore and other researchers, Dr. Yiu analyzed data from 87,102 patients in Hong Kong who were hospitalized for heart failure between 2003 and 2015. Patients were followed up until diagnosed. Died of cancer or by the end of 2018, whichever comes first. Patients are excluded from the study if they have a history of cancer, are diagnosed with or die of cancer within 90 days of the initial diagnosis of heart failure, are infected with HIV, or have been on statins for less than 90 days. I did. This left 36,176 statin users and 50,926 non-statin users for analysis.
A total of 3,863 (4.4%) patients died of cancer during follow-up, with the most common types of cancer being the intestinal, gastric, lung, liver, and biliary (liver) systems.
Researchers also found that statin users had lower mortality rates than non-users. In 10 years, 60.5% (21,886) of statin users died and 78.8% (40,130) of non-statin users died. Statins Use was associated with a 38% reduction in deaths from all causes compared to non-users.
Researchers say that advances in the treatment of heart failure, which doubled the 5-year survival rate from 29% to 60% between 1970 and 2009, were offset by other causes, especially increased mortality from cancer. Among heart failure patients.
Dr. Yi said: “Heart failure is a worldwide disease that raises concerns about death from other causes unrelated to the heart and blood vessels. Our findings show that doctors respond to an increase in the incidence of cancer in patients with heart failure. Raising awareness, and in addition, our study emphasizes the link between heart failure and the development of cancer, and the use of statin in these patients is important for the potential to reduce cancer incidence and associated mortality. Provide information.
“Randomized trials need to be conducted to further investigate this. In addition, potential to reduce the risk of cancer, such as cancer screening, in combination with previous studies showing a strong association between heart failure and cancer. Strategy is needed. heart failure patient. “
The strengths of this study will impact outcomes, including its size, the use of data from well-validated electronic medical databases across the region, and the use of drugs known to protect, such as metformin and aspirin. For cancer, which includes adjustment of factors that may give.
Limitations include the fact that this is an observational non-randomized study. This means that statins can only be shown to be associated with a reduced risk of cancer, and statins do not cause a reduced risk.Information about factors that may affect your risk cancerFamily history was not available. There may be other factors that may affect the findings that were not included in the analysis.There was no information on how well the heart works Left ventricle Was running, so it was not possible to assess the potential protective effect of Use of statins Left ventricular ejection fraction.
Qing-Wen Ren et al, statins associated with reduced cancer risk in patients with heart failure and associated mortality, European Heart Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1093 / eurheartj / ehab325
