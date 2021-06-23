Health
Skin reaction to mRNACOVID-19 vaccine is not a cause of warning
Vivid pictures of the red “COVID arm” rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who received dermatological fillers after COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna show patient concerns about the side effects of the mRNA vaccine. May contribute to vaccine hesitation.Comprehensive review of Dermatology clinicConducted by researchers at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and published by Elsevier, almost all skin reactions are largely self-limiting and confirm that vaccination should not be discouraged.
The authors reviewed the literature published as of May 2021 describing the skin side effects of currently approved m-RNA vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ( The analysis was supplemented with data from CDC-VAERS).
“Usually the skin reactions described are not a source of concern,” explained co-author Christian Grombeck, MD, of the UConn School of Medicine in Farmington, Connecticut, USA. “Existing reports should reassure patients about the overall compelling safety profile and benign skin response after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”
Topical injection site reactions can occur shortly after vaccination and can take the form of swelling, redness / erythema, and / or pain. Incidences reported in studies reviewed by Dr. Grombeck and his co-author, Dr. Jane M. Grantkels, MD, Department of Dermatology, UConn School of Medicine, Farmington, Connecticut, USA, range from 5.5% to 23.7%. Published reports agree that these reactions are harmless and temporary and will almost resolve within 2-5 days. It is important to distinguish these reactions from immediate allergic hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema, dyspnea, and anaphylaxis that occur within 4 hours of vaccination. However, existing studies reassure patients and care providers because dermatological symptoms are transient and rarely associated with anaphylaxis.
Erythema with delayed local response, usually with mild hardening of the tissue at the injection site, occurs days after injection of the Moderna vaccine, rather than hours. They are temporary and may be less frequent after the second dose. They probably represent T cell-mediated hypersensitivity, and the authors agree that they are unlikely to compromise the safety of the vaccine. “Still, it’s important to recognize the delay in response, to guide patient expectations and avoid unnecessary treatment,” said Dr. Grombeck and Dr. Grant Kels.
Although reports are very limited and difficult to identify in their entirety, reports on the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are rare and more abnormal skin reactions occur. Incidence.. Painful, crusted, vesicular skin lesions consistent with shingles reactivation have been reported after both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines. It has been hypothesized that the immunomodulatory effects of the COVID-19 vaccine may have promoted the reactivation of herpes zoster, and further research is needed. Meanwhile, the authors have proposed enhanced monitoring of patients with risk factors.
Several cases of facial swelling have been reported in patients with a history of dermatological fillers after COVID-19 vaccination. Although rare, it is important to recognize these events as vaccines spread to the general public and dermal fillers become more popular.
CDC-VAERS currently lists 260 reports of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a disorder characterized by excessive bruising and bleeding caused by low platelet levels. Case reports suggest that it is presented differently and can occur in different patient populations.Some studies hypothesize that the cause may be immune-mediated platelet destruction after COVID vaccine.. However, given the overall rarity, researchers also believe that the underlying autoimmunity or other illness may play a role. Given that aggressive immunosuppression can weaken the desired immune response from the vaccine, further research into optimal treatments is needed.
The authors state that most studies and VAERS data do not include the incidence of all vaccinated individuals, making it difficult to estimate the specific frequency of each response. Also, many studies have reported the reaction of health care workers, which may not reflect the wider population. Despite these shortcomings, Dr. Grant-Kels said, “For those who are hesitant to vaccinate, we propose some reassuring clinical considerations. First, the reported reactions are primarily Self-limited and the most frequent reactions were also found in clinical trials. Allergic symptoms are transient and rarely associated with anaphylaxis. Herpes zoster, dermal filler reactions, ITP, etc. The onset of rare reactions is rarely serious in nature, but justified. Clinical monitoring. “
Although the authors need further research to understand the response mechanism and management approach of the skin vaccination response, the studies published so far reassure everyone about the safety of these vaccines on the skin. He said it should give a feeling.
Christian Gronbeck et al, Note to all anti-vaccines: Skin adverse events with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are no excuse to avoid them! , Dermatology clinic (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.clindermatol.2021.05.027
Quote: Note to anti-vaccines: Skin reaction to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is not a cause of warning (23 June 2021) 23 June 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06 Obtained from -attention-anti-vaccinators-skin-reactions-mrna.html
