COVID-19 booster shots aren’t as important as vaccination everyone first-Health News, Firstpost

The virus changes over time. They have evolved Mutation, This usually does not affect the properties of the virus. However, in the process of mutation, the World Health Organization may say that the properties of the virus may change. It may become more toxic by changing the rate at which it spreads, or by making it more harmful. When this happens, the treatments and vaccines that were previously used to combat the virus become ineffective.

As of last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared a battle with the world. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) ..

He called on the government to apply wartime logic to the inequality caused by the vaccine response. “Unless we act now, rich countries will vaccinate the majority of their populations and open their economies, while the virus will continue to cause serious distress as it circulates and mutates in the poorest countries. We are facing a situation. “

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been identified worldwide.Recently, WHO decided to change the way Give the variant a name Scientific names can be “difficult to say and remember” and people will refer to variants based on the country in which they were born.

The virus is isolated to Two categories — Variants of interest (VOI) and variants of concern (VOC). Currently, there are 4 VOCs and 7 VOIs.

Booster shots and sustained immunity

People who recovered from COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Studies have shown that because the immune system retains memory of infection, infected and naturally formed antibodies may have lasting protection. Some studies have shown that immunity can last up to a year from anywhere between 6 and 8 months.

“A few months ago, our study showed that natural infections elicited a strong response, and this study shows that the response continues now,” he said. Daniela Weiskopf, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, Said.. “We hope that vaccine-induced reactions will show similar reaction patterns that will continue over time.”

However, a third (or “booster”) vaccination is required.

Booster shots are additional doses of vaccine given regularly to “boost” the immune system.

Dr. Tushar Tayal, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, said: First post, “Usually, boosters involve vaccination of people with additional shots of the original vaccine. These help boost an individual’s immunity and provide better protection from possible infections.”

Two separate the study Infected and vaccinated people have shown that they may not need booster shots at all. The study also hypothesized that those who were not infected but were vaccinated, and who did not develop a strong immune response, would need to take booster shots.

However, as with common cold causes Coronavirus In other words, the rapid mutation of the virus can make booster shots unavoidable.

“After a while, the immune system is weakened, so we need a booster shot. If more variants are detected, we may need a booster,” Tayal added.

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in an interview with biologist Lee Hood at the Precision Medicine World Conference: However, boosters are very likely to be in our future someday, and boosters may come here sooner if other variants emerge. “

Health officials, meanwhile, are asking, “Why are you in a hurry?” Because many countries haven’t even finished their first vaccination. They also say it’s too early to know if a booster shot is needed because the study isn’t complete yet. It is not so long after the majority of the world’s population has been vaccinated, so we do not know how long the vaccine will be effective.

Dr. Rohan Sequeira, General Internal Medicine Consultant at Jaslock Hospital and Research Center, said: First post, “We have known COVID for over a year. It’s too early to say how long the protection will last, but when the protection is over, I’m sure they will come up with a booster dose.”

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, said: Bloomberg Quint It’s too early to need a booster shot.She too Said, “I don’t have the information I need to recommend if I need a booster.”

Also, booster shot vaccination is not as important as first vaccination of everyone to stop the spread and mutation. WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly called on rich countries receiving surplus vaccines to share additional doses with COVAX and other countries that are in desperate need of them.

“This is a great help, but we need more and we need them faster. Currently, the virus is moving faster than the worldwide distribution of vaccines.” Said Ghebreyesus to G7 countries. “More than 10,000 people die every day … these communities need vaccines now, not next year.”