Studies may help identify more dangerous strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 »4 State News MO AR KS OK

Viral mutations in the COVID-19 pandemic can make the SARS-CoV-2 virus more dangerous.New research published in Genetic epidemiology We examined the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that infects patients and looked for associations between various mutations and patient mortality.
For this study, researchers analyzed 7,548 SARS-CoV-2 genomes in COVID-19 patients worldwide and looked for an association between genomic mutations and mortality. In total, 29,891 locations of the viral genome were evaluated.
One location was significantly associated with patient mortality. Mutations at this site cause changes in some of the SARS-CoV-2 peplomers. It plays an important role in the entry of the virus into the host cell.
“When we applied the methodology of genome-wide association studies to the COVID-19 genome in the fall of 2020, we applied it to the Brazilian COVID-19 genome, related to mortality, and later the Brazilian P.1 strain,” said Harvard University. Co-lead author Dr. Georg Hahn said. P1. Tension was behind the deadly COVID-19 surge in Latin American countries. It is more contagious than the original strain and is resistant to antibodies.
