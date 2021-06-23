COVID-19 has brought a complete storm to deadly fungal infections in India

As India recovers from the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, new horrors are plagued people. Some COVID-19 patients “go home just to return to the hospital because of a nose injury or swelling of the cheeks,” said SP, a doctor at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Science Institute in the small state town of Sevagram. Calantri says. Of Maharashtra.

Cases are not limited to Calantri hospitals. Medical facilities across the country have recovered from COVID-19 and are now being preyed on by a rare fungal infection called mucor disease. Fungi can invade the nasal and sinuses and, in some cases, reach the brain and darken the affected area. Colloquially dubbed black fungus, infections can hurt patients, Kill up to half of those who sign it, Researcher reported June 4th Emerging infectious diseases..

After April Infectious diseases of Mucor disease are increasing rapidly All over India; more than 28,000 cases have officially occurred Reported as of June 7th. 86% of them were COVID-19 patients.As of June 11, according to local media reports in India The number of cases exceeded 31,000.. At St. John’s Medical College Hospital in Bangalore, “about 30 patients were infected each year before COVID,” said Sanjiv Lewin, head of medical services. But in the last two weeks, “the number of 63 patients has skyrocketed.”

People infected with COVID-19, especially those in the intensive care unit, are already Vulnerable to secondary infections.. Other countries have reported few reports of fungal infections after COVID-19, including Oman, who reported the first infection with zygomycosis in COVID-19 patients on June 15. Stuart Levitz, the attending physician at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center (Worcester), said: However, no country currently matches the number of black bacterium cases reported in India.

This is how the storms of perfect conditions gathered to cause a rash of black fungal infections in the country.

Fungus between us

Mucorales, a group of fungi that cause mucormycosis, are ubiquitous in hot and humid climates like India. Therefore, even before the pandemic, the estimated rates of these fungal infections were much higher in India than anywhere else in the world.

Arnarok Chakrabarti, a mycologist at the Graduate School of Medical Education in Chandigarh, India, said:

India usually has 140 cases of mucor disease per million, He and colleagues estimated in a March 2019 survey Fungal journal.. “It’s 70 times more than in the Western world,” says Chakrabarti. By comparison, researchers estimate that there are about three cases per million people in the United States.

Despite the ubiquity of these fungal spores in India, infection in healthy people is extremely rare. But here other factors of this perfect storm come into play.

Rhizopus arrhizus , one of Molds, often responsible for deadly “black fungal” infections, are ubiquitous in warm climates like India. It is usually harmless to healthy people, but can cause havoc for people with weakened immunity, such as COVID-19 patients. Dr. Hardin / CDC

Fertile land

Who has Unmanaged diabetes Studies have shown that the risk of contracting a fungal infection is high. This is because when the blood sugar level rises sharply, the pH of the blood becomes acidic, creating a suitable environment for the fungus to grow. Diabetes “masks out all other risk factors,” says Chakrabalti.

Estimated given India’s reputation as the world’s diabetic capital 77 million diabetics — That’s bad news. “1 in 8 people were admitted to the hospital [has] I developed diabetes or hyperglycemia while in the hospital, “says Kalantri.

Therefore, India was already a fertile land for Mucor disease infections. Then a pandemic occurred. Desperate for treatment, doctors and family scrambled patients to obtain steroids, one of the few treatments for COVID-19.Studies show the following drugs Dexamethasone can reduce the risk of death Severe COVID-19 patients (SN: 9/2/20).

“The recommendations are very clear and clear. 8 milligrams of dexamethasone is only used for 10 days and is only used in patients with hypoxia,” says Kalantri. Steroids, when given at the right time and at the right dose, can save lives by weakening the overreacting immune system and preventing lung inflammation.

However, in the early stages of infection, if the body attempts to fight off the coronavirus alone, steroids can be counterproductive, impeding the body’s ability to control the infection and leaving it vulnerable to other secondary infections. There is sex.Despair during the second surge of the Indian pandemic is excessive Indiscriminate use of drugss, Can be purchased at the store (SN: 5/9/21). “The message passed through the media to the general public and regular doctors is that steroids are probably the only thing that helps, so I took steroids as soon as I was diagnosed with COVID,” says Lewin.

And it exacerbated the risk of fungal infections. “The terrible irrational abuse of steroids and high blood sugar levels have created the perfect environment for fungi to grow, propagate and destroy tissues,” says Calantri.

July 2021 Research In Indian Journal of Ophthalmology A study of 2,826 patients with zygomycosis in India confirms that conclusion.Survey results Diabetes and steroid use To be the “most important predisposition” for developing black fungal infections after COVID-19. Still, Calantry states, “This is not all.”

For example, the new coronavirus Influencing insulin production, Researcher reported February 3 Natural metabolism.. “The COVID virus itself damages the beta cells of the pancreas, which interferes with insulin production … which makes blood sugar even higher,” says Chakrabalti.

In addition, some experts also pointed out that the rampant use of antibiotics in general may have helped the fungus invade. “By removing the sinuses and the nasal flora, if the fungus that causes mucormycosis invades the sinuses, it can help the fungus build a foothold by eliminating competition with the bacteria.” Levits says.

At present, it is difficult to identify all the factors responsible for the increase in fungal infections in India. However, the ongoing crisis provides an opportunity for epidemiological investigations to find answers and hopefully prevent future outbreaks. Meanwhile, doctors are scrambling to do whatever they can to help those who are now suffering.

Due to the proliferation of cases of mucor disease, hospitals across India have opened specialized wards to treat visiting patients. Treatment of infections often requires multiple specialized teams, including an ophthalmologist and an otolaryngologist. Ajit Solanki / AP Photo

Treatment trouble

Fortunately, black fungal infections can be fatal, but there are cures.

Liposomal amphotericin B, the primary therapeutic drug, can prevent the fungus from growing and spreading to other tissues, and can remove the tissue affected by surgery. However, timely diagnosis is required to begin this treatment. This can be difficult to do in a resource-starved environment.

In addition, infections can affect different types of tissues, so “multiple specialized teams of ophthalmologists are needed. [ear, nose and throat] “Surgeons and doctors are waiting for neurosurgeons,” says Lewin. With an already overwhelming healthcare system, it can be difficult to form such a team. Antifungal drugs are also difficult to obtain as demand is rapidly surpassing supply. Even if the drug is available on the open market, it is very expensive for most Indians.

“You have to spend 30,000 rupees [the equivalent of $400] The drug alone does not include the cost of hospitalization, CT scan, surgery, monitoring, etc … 99 percent of Indians can’t afford it, “says Calantri. The situation is tough, even in sophisticated tertiary care hospitals. “Currently, I have 6 ampoules of Amphotericin B. Six! Currently, there are 36 patients in the ward,” says Lewin. “Without amphotericin, I face serious problems as the infection continues to spread, blinding and even killing patients.”

New cases of COVID-19 in India have declined from their peak in May. Now about 60,000 a day, Fungal infections continue to increase. But there are some hopes. For one thing, the Government of India has intervened to increase domestic production of liposomal amphotericin B and promote drug imports.One doctor Tweet, “Few patients have taken the full dose in the last few days, so it seems that something is working so far.” But the long-term hope is in the shadow of the fungus’ prosperity. It depends on ending the COVID-19 pandemic.