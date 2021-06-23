Working with the indigenous community has led to a surge in COVID vaccination. Is it possible to overcome the deceleration?

When the COVID-19 vaccine was first made available in December 2020, Cherokee Jr., Chief of the State of Cherokee, Oklahoma, vaccinated national citizens, especially fluent speakers of endangered species. I knew I had to do everything I could to get it delivered. Cherokee.

Thanks to the pandemic’s early effective social distance expansion policies, testing, and contact tracing. Cherokee Nation was successful Due to the effects of the virus than the surrounding areas of other tribes and the Oklahoma tribe. However, the Cherokee community was still hit hard.

Of the 140,000 reserved citizens, more than 15,000 tested positive for COVID-19 within the Cherokee Nation medical system. This is comparable to the number of cases in New York and is more severe than in Massachusetts, but generally has fewer Cherokees. The people on the reservation died of this illness. About 100 Cherokee citizens died, more than 50 of whom spoke Cherokee fluently. With about 2,000 fluent speakers remaining and thousands more citizens with or proficient language knowledge, the language is on the verge of extinction.

Wider, Native Americans and Alaska Natives With 3.5 times COVID-19 Percentage of Caucasians, and I often died of illness.. Further exacerbating the challenges COVID-19 poses to indigenous communities is the long history of distrust of the medical care provided by the United States.

That distrust is not unreasonable — Indian Health Services, a branch of the US Department of Health and Social Welfare Chronically Often it is not possible to provide proper care to Native Americans. The lack of testing and protective equipment contributed to the seriousness of the outbreak of COVID-19 in indigenous communities. And in the distant past, American settlers spread catastrophic infections to Native Americans.

The language is endangered, with about 2,000 fluent speakers remaining.

“We have a true understanding that has been passed down from generation to generation about the horrific effects of infectious diseases,” says Hoskin. But with its history, he says, distrust of the system and thus hesitation in vaccination can also occur. “I think it cuts both paths,” he says. He and other leaders knew that in order for most citizens to be successfully vaccinated, they would have to rely on creative ways to reach them.

Sarah Schaffer DeRoo, a pediatrician at the National Hospital for Children in Washington, DC, said in May 2020, long before the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, working with the community was an important part of the mass vaccination campaign. .. Outline what effective COVID-19 vaccination efforts are It may look like the whole United States, not just the indigenous community

Here’s how the indigenous communities are adopting some of these strategies and how they work.

Coordinating messages to the community

Community leaders can “proactively adjust their messages”-or create a reason to get a vaccine that is specific to the needs of a particular group, says DeRoo.

Hoskin feels that the ability to tailor the Cherokee national vaccination program to the needs of the tribe is essential to early immunization efforts. In September 2020, the Indian Health System developed a plan for tribal citizens to prioritize vaccines, based on recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This prioritized more vulnerable people such as health care workers and the elderly. It gave the tribes a strong framework to follow immediately, but was common enough to give them the freedom to adapt their plans to their communities-for example, who is shot first except for healthcare and the elderly. To decide.

Framing vaccination was effective as a way to preserve and protect Cherokee and culture.

“We have decided to put fluent speakers at the forefront of healthcare professionals,” Hoskin added, adding that framing vaccination was effective in the first push as a way to protect Cherokee and culture. say.

Bringing vaccines to people

At the Rocky Boys Reservation in Montana, Jacey, the director of nursing at the Rocky Boy Health Center, which is vaccinated against Chipewakley, said that health care workers are vaccinated by meeting Chipewakri citizens. Crowley says. program. Their mobile clinic, a small modified bus, allowed them to go out for appointments at will.

“Our public health department goes to different places twice a week, which makes access to vaccines a little easier … [for] People who may have transportation barriers, “says Crawley.

The Health Center operates vaccination clinics throughout the booking, from the local Stone Child College to the outdoor clinic in the parking lot of the shopping mall.

Dakota High Hawk, a spokeswoman for Oglala Sioux Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Task Force Incident Command Center, said the Oglala Sioux vaccination program also runs a pop-up clinic throughout the booking called Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

“There are nine districts in the booking, so we’ve tried to reach out to everyone who can make the best adjustments,” he says. Clinics are often held in local high school and junior high school gymnasiums. So far, about one-third of the tribes have been vaccinated, and 40% have been vaccinated at least once.

Use the power of social media

Many programs also used social media to contact members of the indigenous community about where, when and why they should be vaccinated. High Hawk says the tribal COVID-19 Task Force is livestreaming COVID-19 updates on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday. It is also broadcast on local radio stations. Oglala Sioux citizens can ask real-time questions about viruses and vaccines, in addition to hearing the latest information on vaccinations, case numbers, and tests.

“We have been trying to provide more information about vaccines,” he says. “How they intend to work, their safety, everything, just to help people and give that information for them.”

According to Hoskin, social media is also a way to interact directly with Cherokee citizens. He and other Cherokee leaders sought to provide information to counter common concerns, such as fear among some young women. Vaccines can affect , Although there is no evidence to suggest it. Hoskin and other chiefs of life principles in the Cherokee state said their political views were diverse and made a joint public service announcement on vaccines for social media. vaccine.

Working from person to person

Crawley hopes that the relationship between the Rocky Boy Health Clinic and the community will eventually allow patients to trust COVID-19 and its vaccine recommendations.

“Our patients and communities are familiar with us and we have relationships with them, so they feel they can trust the information we provide,” she said. say.

Rocky Boy Health Clinic staff also personally call patients eligible for initial vaccination, including many older people and patients with certain medical conditions, to ensure that vaccines and transportation are available. I put it on.

“We made a priority list and started calling to measure interest (before vaccination). Then, if you haven’t planned / received the vaccine yet, offer by phone. “It was,” said Kari Williams, Rocky’s pharmacy director. The Boy Health Clinic wrote by email. (Their clinics have a Chippewa Cree vaccination program, but neither Williams nor Crawley are Chippewa Cree citizens.)

Early success

For these early efforts, The Chipewakuri have experienced early success in their vaccination program, says Crawley. Many older people and high-risk people were vaccinated as soon as possible, she says. March, About one-third of the tribal members registered in the area The 15% immunization rate for Montana as a whole, including the citizens of Chipewakri, will double.

Crawley and Williams said the clinic made every effort to provide patients with information about COVID-19 and vaccines. “I think the group had a very strong understanding of the risk of getting sick and the severity of getting sick,” says Crowley.

The majority of Cherokee speakers are vaccinated.

Hoskin was worried that Cherokee speakers would hesitate to get the vaccine. “Speakers are elderly, live in the countryside, and many have a conservative view of life,” he says — all factors that may make you more hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. .. Still, in part, Hoskins believes that 74% of speakers have been vaccinated because of their outreach focus on language and cultural protection.

“I’m sure one of the reasons we got [here] Not only is it encouraging vaccination, but thanks to its early efforts to publicly celebrate the vaccinated people, “says Hoskin.

DeRoo says there are many reasons why these strategies work, including the right people to reach out to the community to make all the difference. “What we know is recommendations from trusted members of the community (doctors, religious leaders, or prominent members of the community),” she says.

She also states that educational efforts, such as reaching out to people personally through social media, reservations and telephones, are important. “We can confirm that [people] There is real information, which is evidence-based, “she says.

Future obstacles

Despite their initial success and ongoing outreach efforts, many indigenous communities are currently suffering from a slowdown in vaccination. Montana’s vaccination rate has risen to 40% since March, but as of mid-June, only about one-third of the Chipewakri tribes were fully vaccinated, Crawley said. I will. .. Health center vaccinations are open to all adults and adolescents over the age of 12 regardless of tribal affiliation.

“We have come to the point of vaccination of young adults, and we have seen a slowdown. [in vaccinations]”Crawley says.

Hoskin agrees. “I think there are percentages of people who are ready, willing, and able to get the vaccine the moment the vaccine becomes available,” he says. He even suspects that a few more people may have been persuaded by the appeal to protect the Cherokee culture. However, those left unvaccinated are more hesitant. “It’s a more difficult time now,” he says. Especially, coupled with the feeling that many indigenous people are hesitant about the medical care provided by the US government.

“Now is a more difficult time.”

Hoskin is concerned about low tribal vaccination rates, saying that the ultimate conviction of vaccine efficacy is an outbreak that affects only low-vaccination areas, including the Cherokee state. I am concerned. The tribes have not yet experienced such an outbreak, but only about one-third of the citizens of the settlement are in late May, even though about half of the tribe’s workforce is currently vaccinated. Hoskin says he was completely vaccinated at that time. He recently signed an executive order to provide $ 300 to members of the vaccinated Cherokee Nation workforce, but it is doubtful that incentives will make a difference.

Hoskin wants him and other Cherokee leaders to be more creative with outreach efforts, especially when citizens begin to meet again in person. Recently, another tribal leader has proposed to a local church minister to reach out to the congregation, and he may help the young Cherokee rock young people like some athletes. I don’t think I can.

“I could see them connecting in a way that I could never connect,” he says.

Crawley is also thinking about ways to overcome the slowdown. The Health Clinic will provide vaccines at community events such as drive-in movies that will be screened at Stone Child College. “We will be there and available to anyone attending the event who wants to be vaccinated,” she says.