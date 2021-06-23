CDC advisors are expected to discuss rare heart problems in vaccinated young people.





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors will meet Wednesday to address reports of rare heart problems in young people immunized with the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The report includes a condition called myocarditis, myocardial inflammation. Pericarditis, inflammation of the membranes surrounding the heart. In most cases, it is mild and symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, and arrhythmia disappear quickly.Agency is tracking Nearly 800 reportsAlthough not all are clearly related to vaccines. CDC Advisory Council will be held under the Biden administration Publicly admit that you expect to run short Part of the goal of partially vaccination of 70% of Americans by July 4 is due to the reluctance of young Americans to be vaccinated, officials said. There is. Experts say that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of possible problems, but it is hoped that the discussion will be revisited, especially for adolescents and young adults.

More than half of heart problems were reported in Americans aged 12 to 24 years, but that age group accounted for only 9 percent of the millions of doses given. That number is higher than expected at those ages. As of May 31, 216 experienced myocarditis or pericarditis after one dose of either vaccine, and 573 after the second dose. Most cases were mild, but at that time 15 patients remained in the hospital. A second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was associated with approximately twice as many cases as the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Chairman of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said: Recommendations from CDC advisors after Wednesday’s meeting can also influence the decision to vaccinate children under the age of 12 when vaccines are available in that age group. Some experts question whether the benefits to children outweigh the potential risks given the low likelihood of serious illness in young children. The CDC strongly recommends the Covid-19 vaccine for Americans over the age of 12.agency Report this month The number of Covid-19-related hospitalizations in US adolescents was about three times that of influenza-related hospitalizations over the last three influenza seasons.

As of June 10, approximately 17,000 children were hospitalized in Covid-19 in 24 states and 330 children died. Data collected According to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

