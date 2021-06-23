How Virtual Placenta Helps Early Detection of At-Risk Babies

Credits: Shutterstock / ESB Professional



No one of us would be here without the placenta, the amazing fetal organ that nourished and supported us before birth. However, despite its importance, the placenta is one of the least studied organs and does not fully understand how the placenta grows and functions.

This is problematic. Because in one tenth of pregnancy, placental function declines, Pregnancy disorder Fetal growth retardation, etc. (FGR), When the baby’s growth slows or stops dramatically.Overall Australia And new Zealand, This affects more than 30,000 pregnancies each year, and growth-restricted babies are four times more likely to stillbirth.

New technologies such as the latest ultrasound imaging tools and maternal fetal DNA testing blood Until the baby’s growth slows, it is still unpredictable which pregnancies are at risk of fetal growth restriction.

To improve the early detection and prediction of at-risk pregnancies, we have developed a virtual placenta (a computer-based representation of organs) by combining a wide range of clinical and data from successful and unsuccessful pregnancies. t.

The placenta has several functions.It supplies the baby with nutrients and oxygen from the mother’s blood, removes waste products from the baby to the mother, and produces important hormones that adapt the mother’s body. pregnancy.. Maori always understand its value, calling the placenta whenua and nourishing babies just as whenua (land) nourishes people.

We know there are some Important factors,including smoking, It can affect the growth of the baby. However, pregnancy disorders can occur in healthy women without risk factors, and in a culture where mothers often blame themselves, there is little growth restriction because women did or did not do something. It’s important to know.

The most common way to estimate fetal growth is to measure the mother’s stomach with a tape measure, but this method is only 10% sensitive and even less sensitive in patients with high body fat. More than half of babies struggling to grow well are not detected before childbirth.

Virtual organs for detecting health problems

We need to better detect fetal growth problems. Early doctors know that these babies are at risk. Currently, treatment options are limited, but doctors can monitor pregnancy more closely and make informed decisions about when to give birth.

This is not an easy task. Physiological functions of both the mother and the baby can change rapidly during pregnancy, and the pregnant mother may undergo further examinations and ultrasonography, or perform procedures that may endanger pregnancy. Cannot be (CT scan).

Illustration of a virtual placenta. Large arteries branch off like trees, sending fetal blood to the exchange site.Credit: Provided by the author



The virtual placenta allows a more detailed examination of pregnancy without increasing the burden of tests that pregnant women need to undergo and without overburdening the medical system.

Virtual organs, or actually virtual humans, Not a new concept.. For decades, scientists have combined anatomical knowledge with the principles of physics to predict how changes in anatomical structure affect organ function. Examples include how changes in blood vessels affect the strength that the heart needs to pump to circulate blood around the body.

A simple virtual pregnancy model led Interpretation of ultrasound Since the beginning of daily use during pregnancy in the 1980s.

Virtual clinical trials are emerging that allow you to experiment with computer-based organs and predict results before new treatments are tried by real people. This reduces the cost of animal and clinical trials.

Early detection of problems

The placenta is like a dense forest of trees.Baby himself Blood vessels Is inside the branches of these trees, and blood from the mother’s womb is flowing outside. How blood flows in both of these circulations is important for good exchange.

Most recently, technology has turned into a virtual placenta Details of this blood flow and exchange, Cannot be measured directly. This allows scientists to move forward in understanding how placental features that limit a baby’s growth appear in images such as ultrasound and MRI.

Finding a cost-effective way to predict and detect fetal growth restrictions will greatly help help our smallest babies. Predicting which pregnancies are at risk early in pregnancy is especially important. placenta Is growing rapidly, and treatments offered early in pregnancy are more likely to enhance placental function.For example, simple and safe treatments such as aspirin are effective in reducing Fetal growth retardationHowever, only if started before 16 weeks of gestation.

Much of what we know about intrauterine growth retardation comes from late pregnancy studies and postnatal placental assessments, as early pregnancy FGR cannot be predicted. By applying an anatomical understanding of the early stages of placental development, it is possible to effectively “turn the clock back” and examine the early causes of placental decline and how to measure these with ultrasound.

We want to use this knowledge to develop new ways to predict at-risk pregnancies so that we can prevent growth problems and provide everything. Baby A better start to life.

