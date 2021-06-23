Health
A “rare” sequence does not mean that the virus has been manipulated
The theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by the leakage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine in China has recently been The Wall Street Journal(WSJ), the author argued that “the most compelling reason to support the Labrique hypothesis is firmly based on science.” But does science really support the claim that the virus was designed in the laboratory?
Understanding the causes of a virus outbreak can provide scientists with important information about the strain of the virus and take steps to avoid similar outbreaks in the future. Thus, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 has been discussed since the beginning of the pandemic. Active topic Of discussions among scientists.
A virus similar to the original SARS-CoV that causes SARS Found in bats.. These viruses are well studied in China, where the 2002 SARS outbreak occurred.But the related virus Seen worldwide..
Not surprisingly, the coronavirus is once again involved in the pandemic. This is the third event in the 21st century, first SARS, then Mers, and now COVID-19.It seems likely to be of natural origin, but many have long warned Risk of wildlife circulation virus— Scientists should not jump to conclusions.
An important way for scientists to identify the origin of a virus is to examine its genome. In a WSJ article, the author, Professor Richard Müller, an astrophysicist, and Dr. Stephen Key, a physician and chief executive officer at Atosa Therapeutics, said that SARS-CoV-2 was a laboratory-derived virus. Claims to have a “gene fingerprint”. They say the presence of a particular gene sequence (CGG-CGG) is a sign that the virus has developed in the laboratory.
To understand the claim, we first need to understand the genetic code. When a virus infects a cell, it hijacks the cell mechanism and provides instructions (genome) to make more copies of itself. This genome is made up of a long series of molecules called nucleotides, each of which is represented by the letter A, C, G, or U.
A group of three nucleotides (known as codons) provides instructions for cells to make amino acids. It is the most basic molecular component of living organisms. Most amino acids are encoded by several different codons. CGG is one of six possible codons that tell cells to add the amino acid arginine.
The authors of the WSJ article claim that SARS-CoV-2 originated in the lab based on the presence of the “CGG-CGG” sequence. They argue that this is a “ready-to-use” codon pair and scientists prefer to use it to produce the amino acid arginine. However, anyone who understands the technology required for genetic modification is usually not as difficult or easy to make as this double CGG than the other codon pairs that encode arginine.
CGG-There is no reason why you had to create CGG in the lab
The authors claim that the CGG codon appears less frequently than the other five possible codons of beta coronavirus (the family of coronaviruses to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs).Looking at the associated coronavirus, the CGG codon is about 5% of total arginine With SARS-CoV compared to about 3% of all arginine for SARS-CoV-2. CGG is less common than other codons, but the author’s claim does not provide a reason why double CGG sequences could not exist naturally.
The authors argue that recombination (when viruses that infect the same host share a genetic material) is the most likely method by which SARS-CoV-2 was able to obtain double CGG sequences. doing. They state that natural recombination may not be able to produce double CGG, as double CGG codon pairs are not found in other members of this “class” coronavirus. However, the virus does more than just rely on the pre-assembled segments of. Genetic material Evolve and expand your host range.
The authors also argue that mutations (random copy errors) are unlikely to produce double CGG sequences. However, due to the rapid evolution of viruses, the accumulation of mutations is a common inconvenience in virological research. Recombination is one way the virus evolves, but the author’s dismissal of mutations as the cause of viral alterations is an inaccurate explanation of reality.
The final claim that the first sequenced SARS-CoV-2 virus is ideally suitable for human hosts ignores evidence of viral circulation in the local animal population. Animal-to-animal transmission, And rapid evolution Promote increasing transmission rates Of a new variant. If the virus is ideally adapted to humans, why are so many evolutions apparent?
Unfortunately, many Other media article It seems that he accepted the claim from the WSJ’s work and repeated it. The origin of SARS-CoV-2 may remain unresolved, but there is no evidence in the WSJ article that scientifically supports the concept of genetically engineered laboratory leaks. Virus..
