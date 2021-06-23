COVID-19 can be as harmful to the brain as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Autopsy Study | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image. (IANS) According to one study, people who died of COVID-19 showed similar signs to the brains of individuals who died of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine and Saarland University in Germany said both groups showed similar inflammation and damage to the brain circuits. Survey results published in the journal Nature, About one-third of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may help explain why they report symptoms of neurological problems such as vague thinking, oblivion, poor concentration, and depression. Hmm. The team analyzed the brain tissue of eight people who died from the disease and used 14 brain samples that died from other causes as controls in the study. Tony Wiskorey, a professor of neurology and neuroscience at Stanford University, said: .. “Viral infections appear to cause a systemic inflammatory response that can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause inflammatory signals, which in turn can cause neuroinflammation of the brain,” he added. In addition, the team found that the activation levels of many genes associated with the inflammatory process differ between the brains of COVID-19 patients and the controls. Neurons in the cerebral cortex also showed signs of distress. The cerebral cortex is a region of the brain that plays an important role in decision making, memory, and mathematical reasoning. The outermost layers of the cerebral cortex of patients who died of COVID-19 show molecular changes suggesting inhibition of signaling by excitatory neurons and enhanced signaling by inhibitory neurons that act like brakes on excitatory neurons. I did. Researchers explained that this type of signaling imbalance is associated with neurodegenerative conditions such as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, peripheral immune cells, called T cells, were significantly abundant in the brain tissue of dead COVID-19 patients. In a healthy brain, these immune cells are rare. “Many COVID-19 patients, especially those who report or show neurological problems, or who are hospitalized, have these neuroinflammation markers found in those we examined who died of the disease. You may have one, “said Wyss-Coray. By analyzing the cerebrospinal fluid of these patients, it may be possible to know that its content reflects to some extent the content of the living brain. “Our findings may help explain the neurological and psychiatric symptoms of brain fog, malaise, and other long COVIDs,” he said. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

