Launch of a new, simpler COVID-19 vaccine booking site for residents of the Waterloo region

A new COVID-19 vaccine reservation system was launched in the Waterloo region on Wednesday morning.

The new system allows anyone who needs the first dose to make a reservation, and anyone who is eligible to accelerate the second dose can move or cancel the reservation if necessary.

Terry Janzi, director of information technology services in the region, told local councilors on Tuesday that the new system should make the process smoother for people.

“It depends on availability, so I think bookings are pretty solid so far … until early July. But as supply increases and clinic capacity continues to grow, users Is an open spot for direct bookings. “

He also warned that if many people visit the website immediately, they may need to be patient.

“Many people expect to come to the system, so after making changes on Wednesday morning, the system can be significantly overloaded within 24 to 48 hours,” he said. ..

So far, 75% of eligible people over the age of 12 have received the first dose of the vaccine. Similarly, 20 percent of people over the age of 18 receive both doses.

This graph in the Waterloo region shows how many people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (light blue bar) and both doses (dark blue bar) by age range. (Waterloo region)

Reservation for first dose

The new system will also come on the same day that the region will open three clinics for walk-in appointments for those who are still seeking the first dose of the vaccine.

The clinics are:

Health Sciences Campus Vaccination Clinic in 10 Victoria St. S., Kitchener.

Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic at 435, Medical Center 2, Waterloo Boardwalk.

Waterloo Regional Public Health, 99 Regina Street South in Waterloo.

Each clinic has different business hours, and you can check the hours on your local website.