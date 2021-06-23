MoH guarantees unwavering support for victims of sickle cell disease





Modou Njai, on behalf of the Minister of Health, recently made this declaration to commemorate the International Day of Sickle Cell Disease. The event was organized by the Gambia Sickle Cell Association (GSDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders at GTBank headquarters. To commemorate June 19th each year, this day is the health and socio-economic burden of people with sickle cell disease, and how the teams do their best in the fight against sickle cell disease. Call on the public to reflect their memories of what they can do. To that end, Njai outlined the need to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to help individuals and communities engage in positive discussions about their health. “More emphasis is placed on educating healthcare professionals, caregivers, and related personnel on prevention, management, monitoring, research, and resources to minimize complications associated with sickle cell disease. Must be put. “ According to him, the World Sickle Cell Day (SCD) Memorial aims to raise public awareness of sickle cell disease. “As part of our mission to raise awareness, World Sickle Cell Day aims to reduce the prejudice and discrimination faced by patients with sickle cell disease, who are often isolated or misunderstood primarily due to cultural barriers. is.” However, Njai welcomed the Gambian Sickle Cell Society and donors by confirming that the day was commemorated. Sickle cell disease is part of the non-communicable disease family, showing that non-communicable disease (NCD) accounts for 34% of all Gambian deaths. “Directly or indirectly, all Gambians are affected by the burden of sickle cells, and their editing puts an unnecessarily high burden on the scarce resources of the individual and health sector.” “To tackle the burden of sickle cells requires united action by organizations, including private sector agencies, civil society, individuals, communities, and the United Nations, as well as the various departments of government. A whole government system and social approach is needed to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease, “he pointed out. Sickle cell anemia is a hereditary red blood cell disorder in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Normally, flexible, round red blood cells move easily through blood vessels. Sickle cell disease is caused by inheriting the sickle cell gene. It is not caused by what your parents did before or during pregnancy, nor does it infect one person to another.

