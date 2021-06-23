Free HIV testing available this week at Grand Rapids in the Netherlands





Grand Rapids, Michigan-Free HIV testing is available this week in Grand Rapids and the Netherlands without reservation. From 2 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, June 24, the test will be available in the parking lot at 121 Franklin Street Southeast, opposite the Kent County Sheldon Complex in Grand Rapids. Tests are available on Friday, June 25, from 8 am to 4 pm at 12251 James St., Building C, Public Health Service, Otawa County, The Netherlands. A free carry-on inspection event is being held to commemorate the National HIV Inspection Day, which is June 27th. “The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) recommend that everyone be aware of HIV status,” said April Height, KCHD’s public health program supervisor. I will. “This knowledge is essential for getting useful treatment and protecting others from the virus.” The Grand Rapids test event is a partnership between KCHD and the Grand Rapids Red Project. In addition to the tests, there are also music, food and free gifts. The site’s test counselor provides tests, answers questions, and connects residents to additional services. It will be available to Dutch laboratory health nurses to discuss HIV treatment options and understand prevention options. People can also self-test for HIV. People can learn more at this link: https://bit.ly/3bPzLIh.. The HIV test is done by blood sampling and the results take 5-7 days. Deborah Pryce, supervisor of the Otawa County Public Health Service’s Sexually Transmitted Diseases Clinic, said: “The only way to know your HIV status is to get tested. Knowing your status gives you powerful information to keep you and your partner healthy.” Nearly 40 people are diagnosed with HIV each year in Kent County. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million people in the United States are infected with HIV, and one in eight is unnoticed. HIV, which stands for human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the cells that make up the body’s immune system. The virus can make it difficult to fight the disease and can develop into AIDS without treatment. People at risk of HIV infection can take PrEP daily, which is 99% effective in reducing the risk of infection. For more information on PrEP or testing, people in Kent County can call 616-632-7171. read more: Police identify a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Lifeguards have fallen out of plans to improve safety along the South Haven waterfront U.S. military recovers the remains of Detroit soldiers killed in the Korean War

