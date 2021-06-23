Secondary analysis of UK studies

Many coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) recovery patients affected by severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection may experience persistent symptoms that can last for more than 4 weeks There is sex. This is known as “long COVID” and can include a wide range of symptoms such as shortness of breath and malaise, which can overlap with post-intensive care syndrome (PICS).

PICS may include a variety of physical, psychological, and cognitive symptoms that can affect 25% of severely ill survivors who experience fatigue, post-traumatic stress, and weakness. there is. The syndrome can last up to 5 years and can affect readmission rates for patients struggling to recover from fatigue-related illnesses such as COVID-19.

Importance of fatigue in COVID-19 infection

Fatigue has been described as the most common symptom of “long COVID” in community- and hospital-controlled acute COVID-19 infections, which has been reported in 97.7% of community-managed cases. I will. This condition has been reported to persist for more than 28 days in these cases, but in 83% and 98% of patients in the UK and China, respectively, more than 3 months after admission with SARS-CoV-2. Is also recorded.

Recent studies suggest that fatigue may result in higher results for patients requiring invasive ventilation (IMV). The range of fatigue in patients who have recovered from the ICU ranges from 13.8% to 80.9%, which is a serious symptom and should be investigated in detail.

A UK-based study found the prevalence and severity level of fatigue as a long-term symptom after COVID-19 in patients who were ICU survivors compared to patients who experienced mild infections. The purpose is to characterize. The purpose of this study is to examine the results of these findings and effectively identify which groups in the population are at increased risk of having a longer-term impact on the 2019 coronavirus.

the study

Researchers in this study performed a secondary analysis of two prospectively collected datasets, including the COVID-19 cohort: International Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Consortium Coronavirus Clinical characterization Protocol-UK (ISARIC-4C CCP-UK) and pre-pandemic cohort: Evaluation of rehabilitation complex interventions in patients after intensive care discharge (RECOVER) trials.

The CCP-UK study included 355 COVID-19 patients, 27.5% received IMV, 240 patients were included in the pre-pandemic RECOVER study, and 35% received IMV.

The pre-pandemic cohort was used as the baseline for this comparison with COVID-19 IMV patients, and potential associations were investigated in both of these groups.

In these studies, questionnaires were used to collect data from patients and sometimes face-to-face or telephone assessments. The main result of the secondary analysis was the severity of fatigue reported by the patient, which was a measure of severe fatigue, shortness of breath, and associated quality of life.

Survey results

Researchers have found a high prevalence and severity of persistent fatigue reported in both severe and mild COVID-19 ventilated patients after discharge. Six months after COVID-19, patients ventilated for this infection reported significantly less fatigue than patients ventilated for other illnesses.

During the study of both studies, women under the age of 50 in the CCP-UK study experienced more fatigue and health-related problems compared to other patients. This result, unlike the pre-pandemic IMV patient study group, was not biased in the results of the various genders involved.

Both of these study groups have been found to have levels of severe fatigue and long-term side effects that affect quality of life. However, due to the 6-month difference in women who may have experienced a more severe form of this condition, this group may be considered a potential target of risk. Younger responders of infected patients survived the disease to a higher degree, but young female survivors experienced more fatigue and poor quality of life than other COVID-19 IMV patients.

The results of this UK analysis showed that the majority of people survived COVID-19 infection and consisted of younger patients with fewer comorbidities. Individuals in this group reported less persistent fatigue 6 months after having a significant experience with SARS-CoV-2. These patients are also eligible for early discharge because they need an ICU bed that focuses on patient survival at any functional level rather than rehabilitation of each patient to reach optimal health levels. I found out that there is.

There may also be other variables that can affect mental health and fatigue levels, including disorders such as depression and anxiety.

This UK analysis provides deeper insight into the persistent effects of COVID-19 infection and is at particular risk of experiencing fatigue and other health-related problems that affect overall quality of life. Helps further study the discrepancies faced by the group. -COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection.

