US expert reviewing teenage heart problems after COVID shots
A panel of experts convened by the top US health agencies will meet on Wednesday to review data on more than 300 confirmed cases of myocardial inflammation in adolescents and young adults after receiving the mRNA COVID vaccine.
A committee organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzes the risks and benefits of researchers investigating whether shots can cause myocarditis, inflammation of the inner wall of the heart, and pericarditis. Listen to.
Israel was the first country to identify possible links first.
“These cases are rare and the majority have been completely resolved with rest and supportive care,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who was originally scheduled for last Friday, but due to a new holiday. Said prior to the postponed meeting.
The confirmed cases were investigated following the initial report. vaccine Comes from a safety surveillance system, and over 20 million adolescents Young adult It has been vaccinated, Warensky added.
300 out of 20 million are small, but they can still be higher than expected for the age group.
At a previous meeting convened by the Food and Drug Administration on June 10 on this issue, I heard that most cases were young men and occurred within a week of the second dose.
The new CDC hearing will elaborate on independently validated updates rather than self-reported.
Mainly mild cases
Rory Rubin, head of pediatric infectious diseases at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, told AFP: “I’m concerned, but I want to emphasize that the cause and effect have not yet been established.”
He said he had seen several cases of adolescent men in his hospital who developed chest pain a day or two after the second dose of the mRNA vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only injection approved for adolescents over the age of 12.
“On the other hand, the cases were relatively mild,” Rubin added, adding that the patient returned to normal within days of treatment with drugs such as ibuprofen.
Myocarditis is known to be seasonal, and its high incidence in the summer months can be associated with enterovirus, with an estimated 1 in 100,000 children per year.
Even if a causal link to the vaccine is established, Rubin said it needs to be weighed against the risk to children from COVID.
Although children are less affected than adults, according to official data, the virus still hospitalized more than 3,000 children and killed more than 300 in the United States during the pandemic process. About 2,700 people under the age of 30 died of COVID.
“In fact, an increasing number of children are infected with COVID, which is known to have long-term effects, and some of them are very afflicted with heart symptoms in hospitals,” said the American Academy of Pediatrics. Chairman Lee Savio Beers emphasized.
Other experts have adopted a more cautious policy.
Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease and public health expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said the United States had exceeded other countries’ recommendations for immunization of teens.
These include Germany and Israel, which recommend only vaccination of high-risk adolescents, but the UK is still examining the data and has not yet reached a decision.
“This is a new vaccine and is becoming more and more of a concern. All other countries except us are behaving incorrectly in terms of safety,” she told AFP. He added that he had postponed having a year-old child. I will receive a second vaccination until she learns more.
