Consistent fruit and vegetable consumption reduces the risk of CVD and results in mortality from all causes

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to new dietary data, snacks of fruits after breakfast, fruits at lunch, vegetables at dinner, and dairy products after dinner were associated with a low risk of CVD and death from all causes. “Compared to examining a single food, dietary pattern testing is a combination of nutrients and foods for consumers, and their combined effects can best be investigated by considering the overall dietary pattern. More closely like the world of. “ Wei Wei, PhD, Professors and colleagues from the Department of Nutrition and Food Sanitation at the National Department of Public Health at Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China Journal of the American Heart Association.. “Therefore, when analyzing the consumption time of the meal pattern of the whole meal, Comprehensive understanding of health effects Of chrononutrition. “ Fruits after breakfast, fruits at lunch, vegetables at dinner, and dairy snacks after dinner were associated with a low risk of CVD and death from all causes. The data was obtained from WeiW et al. J Am Heart Assoc.. 2021; doi: 10.1161 / JAHA.120.020254.

Researchers measured diet and light meal patterns throughout the day from 21,503 unaccommodated household participants (51% of women) in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Dietary patterns were measured using 24-hour dietary recall, and researchers evaluated the association of dietary patterns with CVD, cancer, and death from any cause. During the 149,875 man-year follow-up, 2,192 people died, of which 676 died from CVD and 476 died from cancer. Participants who ate a fruit-based lunch had a lower risk of mortality from CVD (HR = 0.66; 95% CI, 0.49-0.87) and some cause (HR = 0.82; 95% CI, 0.72-0.92) and had a Western lunch. Participants who ingested were usually at increased risk of death from CVD if they contained refined grains, cheese, and hardened meat (HR = 1.44; 95% CI, 1.1-1.89). In addition, participants who ate a vegetable-based supper had CVD (HR = 0.77; 95% CI, 0.61-0.95), all causes (HR = 0.69; 95% CI, 0.6-0.78) and cancer (HR = 0.63). 95% CI, 0.48-0.83) Mortality. For snacks, researchers found that among participants who later took fruit-based snacks, cancer (HR = 0.55; 95% CI, 0.39-0.78) and all causes (HR = 0.78; 95% CI, 0.66). -0.93) observed low mortality risk CVD (HR = 0.67; 95% CI, 0.52-0.87) and all causes (HR =) of participants who ingested dairy-based snacks after breakfast and dinner 0.82; 95% CI, 0.72-0.94) low risk of mortality. In contrast, there was a higher risk of death among participants who consumed the starchy stack after breakfast (CVD mortality HR = 1.55; 95% CI, 1.08-2.24; all-cause mortality HR = 1.5 95% CI, 1.24-1.82), lunch (CVD mortality HR = 1.44; 95% CI, 1.03-2.02; all-cause mortality HR = 1.52; 95% CI, 1.27-1.81) or dinner (]CVD mortality HR = 1.57; 95% CI, 1.1-2.23; all-cause mortality HR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.25-1.8). According to researchers, nutritional guidelines and intervention strategies need to be integrated to emphasize the importance of specific food expenditure times per day. “Based on the results of this study, the optimal time spent on fruits is during the day. Optimal consumption time of vegetables It was dinner. Dairy products can be consumed as a snack after a midnight snack, “the researchers write. “This information is important in providing nutritional recommendations to the general public.”

