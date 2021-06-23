As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows, deaths will be younger and disproportionately black.Coronavirus

The death toll of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically across the United States. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average daily death toll is less than one-tenth of the peak pandemic, but nearly 300 still die from COVID. -19 people every day in the United States.

Some groups remain at higher risk than others.

According to a CNN analysis of CDC data, those who died of COVID-19 in May were younger and disproportionately black than those who died of COVID-19 through a pandemic.

And Americans who are still dying on COVID-19 have not been “overwhelmingly” vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

William Hanage, a member of Harvard’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics and an associate professor of epidemiology, told CNN: ..

According to experts, death is an indicator of a delay in illness, weeks or even months after the initial diagnosis of COVID-19.

“In May, you may see a group of individuals diagnosed in March or April, and in some cases in February.” The United States vaccinated elderly people and those with certain comorbidities. During a priority period, O’Donnell, an epidemiologist at Dr. Judith Hospital and head of infection prevention and control at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, told CNN.

According to CDC data, people over the age of 75 account for about 57% of all deaths from COVID-19 in the United States, but the balance changed in May, with 59% of deaths under the age of 75 in that month. It has occurred.

Instead, people between the ages of 50 and 64 have recently accounted for a significant proportion of deaths. In May, about one-quarter of deaths occurred in this age group, compared to 16% of all pandemic deaths.

And adults under the age of 40 account for about 3% of all COVID-19 deaths in May, more than double all deaths since the pandemic began.

O’Donnell, who cares for COVID-19 inpatients, says that people treated in the last two months have a “significant difference” compared to a year ago, and the average age of inpatients is now 20 years. It states that it is less than. it was.

But it’s not just age, she said. The same comorbidities such as heart failure, kidney failure, obesity, and smoking history make a difference in vaccination, but put people of all ages at higher risk.

“Elderly people are rarely hospitalized, probably because they heard the vaccine message, rolled up their sleeves, and most of the time were vaccinated early,” O’Donnell said.

“Currently, the 18-29 year old group is really under-vaccinated, and if it is maintained, it will account for a larger proportion of hospitalizations and deaths over time.”

Widening racial gap

According to CDC data, blacks have recently had a higher rate of death from COVID-19 and a narrower range of vaccinations.

Throughout the pandemic, blacks are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, accounting for about 12.5% ​​of the population, but more than 15% of all deaths, according to CDC data.

The disparity widened further in May, with almost 19% of COVID-19 deaths among blacks throughout the month. Blacks and Native Americans are more than twice as likely to die of COVID-19 as non-Hispanic whites in recent weeks, according to CDC data.

Indeed, blacks are the most under-vaccinated racial or ethnic group in the United States. More than 45% of the US population is fully vaccinated with COVID-19, but blacks have less than half that coverage, about 22%.

“These low rates may be partly due to vaccine hesitation, but may also be due to inequality in access to vaccines,” Dr. Lisa Cooper, founder of the Johns Hopkins Health Equity Center, told CNN. Said. “Many African Americans in the South live in rural areas with restricted access to medical facilities. In addition, many are other stressors associated with housing, food, or work insecurity. May have and prevent you from being vaccinated. “

However, the proportion of deaths from COVID-19 in Asians and Hispanics declined in May, and the proportion of deaths from COVID-19 in both groups was underestimated compared to the proportion of the population. It was.

According to CDC data, immunization rates for Hispanics are also behind the US average (about 25% of the total), and immunization rates for this group have increased in recent weeks. And Asians have recently outperformed non-Hispanic whites in terms of vaccination rates and have one of the lowest overall pandemic mortality rates.

“As we’ve learned in the last year, we’re not safe until we’re all safe, so health inequalities affect this,” says Cooper. “Unless some people in our society have what it takes to stay healthy, we are all spread out, overwhelming our health system and our psychological consequences. There is a risk of leading to lockdowns that harm all of us and social well-being, our physical health and our financial stability. “

Experts emphasize that continuous vaccination efforts are important to stop the spread of the virus and prevent more deaths.

“As more Americans rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we cut off the ability of the COVID-19 virus to cause more illness and more suffering,” Warrensky said. .. “This new virus has forced too many families to accept death as a result of too many loved ones, but it shouldn’t be the case now.”