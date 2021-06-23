The statement outlines strategies for post-exercise recovery in type 1 diabetes







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure: Scott has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a consensus statement, adults with type 1 diabetes have several important steps to optimize post-exercise recovery, such as adjusting insulin doses and protein and carbohydrate intake, and carefully monitoring blood glucose levels. You need to do. Created by the Working Group for the Study of Integrated Biology of Exercise in Diabetes Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, It also describes caffeine intake strategies, blood sugar-based cool-down routines, and how to ensure proper sleep. The working group said that post-exercise recovery routines for adults with type 1 diabetes have received little attention in the scientific literature, focusing on insulin or nutritional adaptation to control pre- and during-exercise blood glucose. Said. Source: Adobe Stock

“The post-exercise recovery period provides an opportunity to maximize training adaptation and recovery and provides clinical control of blood glucose throughout the rest of the day and overnight.” Dr. Sam N. Scott, A colleague writes that he is a researcher at the University of Bern, Switzerland, and the principal investigator of Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling. “The lack of clear post-exercise guidance means that people with type 1 diabetes need to develop their own recovery strategies based on individual trial and error or follow the guidelines developed for people without diabetes. It means that there is. “ Unique concerns when exercising For type 1 diabetic athletes, glycemic control challenges make post-exercise recovery more difficult, the researchers write. These athletes are also affected by changes in insulin sensitivity, post-exercise hyperglycemia, depletion of glycogen stores, dehydration, impaired glucose reverse regulation, insulin doses, and rapid changes in muscle glucose uptake due to arrest of muscle contraction You need to consider. The effect of nutritional choices on blood glucose levels. “Post-exercise carbohydrate intake depends on the type, duration, intensity, blood sugar, and insulin circulation of the exercise,” the researchers write. “If the primary goal is to maximize the rate of muscle glycogen resynthesis (this is common for endurance or super-endurance athletes who compete multiple times in a short period of time), post-exercise carbohydrate intake Is the most important factor in establishing muscle speed Glycogen synthesis. “ The authors make some recommendations for optimizing post-exercise recovery from type 1 diabetes. Check your blood glucose immediately after exercise and at regular intervals of 15 minutes. Beware of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia.

Insulin adjustment depends on the situation. However, consider reducing your insulin dose before exercise and reducing your initial basal dose during the recovery period, especially if the exercise session lasted 30-60 minutes. Reduce the dose of bolus insulin with a recovery diet.

Start carbs if your glucose is less than 144 mg / dL, especially if your glucose is low.

If your goal is to recover quickly from long-term exercise and you need the best performance within 24 hours, start as soon as possible after exercise and start from 1g per kilogram per hour in the first 4 hours of recovery. Aim to consume 1.3g of carbohydrates, then at frequent feeding intervals — every 30 minutes.

For endurance athletes, the recommended daily amount of protein is 1.6-1.8g / kg. Adding protein to carbohydrates immediately after exercise may speed recovery.

Be aware of the effects of high-carbohydrate drinks on blood sugar levels. If your blood sugar is above 180 mg / dL, rehydrate with a carbohydrate-free drink.

Be careful of hot or humid conditions.

Approximately 200 mg to 300 mg of caffeine may reduce the risk of hypoglycemia during and after exercise. It can be consumed with glucose.

Avoid consuming large amounts of caffeine at the end of the day, which can adversely affect your sleep.

If your blood glucose exceeds 180 mg / dL during the last 10 minutes of exercise, consider a longer, lower intensity cool-down. If your blood glucose is 90 mg / dL to 180 mg / dL during the last 10 minutes of exercise, shorten the cool-down length. Need a “bigger plan” Researchers say that the rapid development of technologies such as continuous blood glucose monitoring sensors, smart devices or wearables, and closed-loop insulin delivery systems all contribute to the potential for increased time before and after exercise with less user input. I pointed out. Hybrid closed-loop systems offer the benefit of improving glycemic target range times overnight, even in harsh environmental and unplanned conditions, and future advances in machine learning may increase decision support. “Many different behaviors, regardless of athlete’s sport or athletic level, affect short-term and long-term recovery, thus affecting subsequent performance, training adaptation, and time in the target glycemic range. Is clear, “the researchers wrote. “Athletes with type 1 diabetes should always prioritize glycemic control. This is essential for optimizing aspects of overall health and recovery. However, people with type 1 diabetes are extrinsic. The unique ability to influence insulin levels through sexual administration suggests that greater planning and attention is needed to optimize nutrition and insulin strategies for glycogen resynthesis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos