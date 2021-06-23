Two Fairbanks children recover from a rare Covid-19-related syndrome | Alaska News





Two Fairbanks children under the age of 10 developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome. This is a rare but serious reaction after Covid-19 infection or exposure. Both children had to be meditation to Anchorage for care earlier this month and are now recovering. Dr. Laura Bruner, Medical Director of Inpatient Pediatrics at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, said: Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is a rare condition that occurs primarily between children and young adults. It causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, and eyes. According to Brunner, two previously unaffected Fairbanks children were sick for several days and came to a Fairbanks hospital in early June with fever, rash and stomach problems. “Both had non-specific stomach symptoms. I had a little abdominal pain and a little nausea. It was a bit like“ my stomach is not right ”,” says Bruner. Within a day of admission, the children became more ill and had to be transferred to the children’s intensive care unit in Anchorage. “It’s low blood pressure and heart effects that put children in the ICU,” says Bruner. The two children received a drug called intravenous immunoglobulin. It is a product made up of antibodies that can be administered intravenously and help treat the patient’s condition. After getting better, the children returned to Fairbanks and are now receiving ongoing care at home. At the time of onset of MIS-C symptoms, the two children were not affected by Covid. The syndrome develops after a Covid infection or exposure because the immune system increases to fight Covid-19 and remains in combat mode after the virus is gone. Symptoms of this condition include fever, bowel pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, red eye, or malaise. “There may be another explanation for fever and another explanation for stomach upset, but you’ll want to talk to your doctor to treat these symptoms,” Bruner said. Stated. Overall, this syndrome is rare. Eight children in Alaska developed MIS-C and were hospitalized in 2020, according to the Epidemiology Department of the Department of Health and Social Services. Five of them were admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit with serious complications such as cardiac dysfunction and shock. , Coronary dilatation or aneurysm. All eight children survived. By March, 2,617 MIS-C cases and 33 MIS-C deaths had been reported nationwide. “This condition is extremely rare and depends on the Covid epidemic in the community,” says Brunner. “The amount of Covid you have in your community will eventually decrease to the number of children infected with the virus, and eventually to the number of MIS-C cases.” Children in other health conditions are more likely to get sick or have more serious complications from MIS-C, but otherwise healthy children will develop the condition as well. There is a possibility. “The reason we have this conversation is because our parents have this information,” Bruner said. “It will continue to change and evolve as it did in Covid’s time, but the best way to protect your child from the risk of MIS-C is to protect your child from Covid.” Please contact staff writer Alena Naiden (459-7587).Follow her in twitter.com/FDNMlocal..

..





