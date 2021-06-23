Saskatchewan.Lab COVID vaccine shows positive results

Clinical trials of the Saskatchewan Vaccine and COVAC-2 Vaccine from Infectious Disease Tissues (VIDO) have yielded some positive results.

According to a news release released by the University of Saskatchewan, home of VIDO, the trial shows that the vaccine is safe and well tolerated.

“The most common and common reaction reported was headache, and the most prominent reaction was mild injection site pain,” Release said.

“These reactions are common after most vaccinations.”

According to a news release, even the lowest doses of the vaccine tested significantly increased participants’ antibody levels and antibodies that neutralized SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Volker Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO, said the data continue to indicate the safety of vaccines in tissues. He said the vaccine’s ability to generate an immune response was encouraging.

Subunit vaccines, such as those developed by VIDO, contain purified viral proteins that are not infectious. According to a news release, this technology offers many benefits, including a history of safe use and transportation.

Participants are still being recruited for clinical vaccine trials in Halifax, according to VIDO’s announcement, and a new clinical trial site will open in Saskatoon later this summer.

If you are 18 years of age or older, are not infected with COVID-19, and wish to volunteer without receiving a licensed COVID-19 vaccine, call the Clinical Trials Support Unit ([email protected] or 306-) or Please contact us by email. 978-8300.

“We are excited to partner with VIDO to open this research site in Saskatoon,” said Principal Investigator Dr. Stephen Sanche.

“Thanks to those who have already shown interest in Saskatchewan and are looking for more volunteers to complete their research.”