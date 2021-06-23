Horses need up-to-date West Nile virus vaccination





Still Water-According to the American Equestrian Association, horses account for approximately 97% of reported non-human mammalian cases of West Nile virus encephalitis, requiring horse owners to adopt healthy animal health care strategies. I emphasize that. West Nile virus can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. The virus can also cause meningitis, inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord in humans and horses. The virus has been found in most parts of North America, from Canada to Mexico. “Previously vaccinated adult horses need to be re-vaccinated each spring,” said Chris Heiny, an extension horse specialist at Oklahoma State University. “Horse that has never been vaccinated or whose vaccination history is unknown may require a series of vaccinations. Horses must be vaccinated before they get sick.” The OSU Extension recommendation is for horse owners and horse managers to consult a local large animal veterinarian due to the variety of vaccines available on the market. The preferred strategy for mares is to vaccinate them before they become pregnant. Limited studies have been conducted to investigate vaccine protection against West Nile in pregnant mares, and only one of the currently approved West Nile vaccines has been labeled as safe to use. “Please talk to your local veterinarian again,” Heiny said. “A general recommendation is to start the primary vaccination series immediately on pregnant mares that have never been vaccinated. A foal born from an unvaccinated mare is usually about 3 years old. A series of vaccinations begins each month, but foals born to vaccinated mares usually begin receiving a series of injections about four months after birth. “ Young and older horses are at greatest risk of being infected with the West Nile virus, she said. Hiney recently provided additional insights on the West Nile virus in horses on the agricultural television show SUNUP. The most common signs of West Nile virus infection in horses are: • Lack of coordination, even tripping • Weakness in animal limbs • Partial paralysis • Muscle cramps • Even death, in some cases “Many infectious and non-communicable diseases can present with neurological symptoms, so be sure to consult your veterinarian immediately if your horse exhibits neurological symptoms,” Hinney said. Stated. Studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that fever occurs in only one-quarter of cases. Horses show signs within 15 days of being bitten. West Nile virus infection is most common from May to October. The virus is transmitted by many different mosquito species that are geographically different. Given the regional differences, it is difficult to predict the severity of the virus outbreak. “Treatment is important for horses infected with the West Nile virus,” said Heiny. “The effect of the virus on a particular horse determines whether home or clinical care is needed. All treatment protocols should be performed under the direction of a veterinarian.” Recovery time depends on the health and age of the infected horse. Data show that about two in three West Nile virus-infected horses survive, but can have long-term effects. Horses are humanely euthanized only if they are determined to be unrecoverable. The West Nile virus is not transmitted directly from horse to horse or from horse to human, so there is no need to quarantine animals. Infected horses do not circulate large amounts of the virus in their blood.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos