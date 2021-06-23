Health
Youth should not be blamed for “jumping over the queue” to get the COVID vaccine
I’ve been looking at reports for the last few weeks Australians under 40 Those who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving their first dose.
These are people who are not in the priority group outlined By federal government, And the current rules of that state or territory do not qualify.
these Young people “Cue jump“. Some people may be jumping in the queue, but in my view most people aren’t doing anything wrong.
Besides, how slowly Vaccine deployment These enthusiastic young people who are making progress in Australia may actually be in favor of all of us.
What exactly is happening?
Some young ineligible Australians seem to have Pfizer vaccineWhile others are choosing to get the Astra Zenca vaccine.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) advised People under the age of 60 (Previously people under the age of 50) should not be vaccinated with the Astra Zenca vaccine because of the risk of thrombosis with the rare but serious blood coagulation disorder Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).
Some young Australians Accept this risk To get the AstraZeneca vaccine before qualifying for Pfizer.
But how do young, technically unqualified Australians receive both vaccines in the first place? The report suggests that there are three ways.
- They are appear At the vaccination site, if perhaps no one else is scheduled at that time, check if the vaccination is possible at the discretion of the medical staff
- They are Online registration Through a regular channel.They provide their information honestly and the system allows them to book
- They are using Online link This is intended for people who are actually qualified (for example, the contacts of a healthcare professional’s household).
It is important to note the context here.Some evidence suggests that there is a higher level Vaccine hesitant More than expected or desired among Australians (about one-third of all adults).
Vaccine rollout in Australia is slow, with changes to safety advice Logistic problem..
Mixed messages from politicians are useless. For example, the development of vaccination is “Not a race“It’s off the mark. Speed is the essence.
Most young Australians don’t cue jump
From an ethical point of view, it is important not to penalize or harm others who need the vaccine more than you do.
Generally speaking There is a good reason to be offered Regarding the order in which rare resources are allocated, the allocation process cannot be ignored and individual individuals cannot fool fellow residents from that resource.
Australia’s priority list can be morally defended, but I argue that “cue jumps” rarely occur.
First, young Australians who choose to get the Astra Zenca vaccine are not depriving them of scarce resources.We have a lot Astra Zenca vaccineAlthough the supply of Pfizer vaccine is much lower.
Given the risks of TTS and ATAGI recommendations, there may be ethical issues regarding whether to provide the Astra Zenca vaccine to young people. But assuming that people are giving free and informed consent, we can set aside this concern for now.
These young ineligible Australians taking the Pfizer vaccine may be said to be jumping over the line.But if they are telling the truth when registering online, or perhaps waiting to use the dose until the end of the day Otherwise it will be useless— And vaccination center health care workers have given them permission to get vaccinated — they cannot be blamed for row jumps.
The rules for allocation, and the enforcement of those rules, cannot depend on each individual, but rather on the people responsible for providing the vaccine. If there is a reserve vaccine dose, this suggests that there is a system failure at some point between vaccine procurement and delivery.
Only those who register for the vaccine using a link that is not for them can be legitimately accused of cue jumping. Doing so is a clear intention to circumvent the rules and enforcement mechanisms in place.
I want to use a vaccine as a weapon
I haven’t heard this happening, at least not because of cue jumps, unless a qualified person who wants to get the Pfizer vaccine is denied access. By default, as many Australians as possible should be vaccinated as soon as possible. As much as possible.
We know that individuals are not safe until the majority of the population is vaccinated.We also know us Vaccine deployment Quite late Schedule.
Therefore, if anything, we should thank the young Australians for their role in accelerating COVID-19 vaccination rates in this country.
