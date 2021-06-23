Psychologists create free tools to help new parents tackle anxiety during COVID-19





Credit: University of Manitoba

In the best case, the degree of anxiety is intense, constant and can be consumed. Is your baby’s growth okay? Did you have too much coffee today? I should have eaten it — was there soft cheese in it! ?? Is the person smoking? Can I lie down on my stomach for a while? What if I can’t calm my baby? What if I can’t sleep again? The perinatal period (the moment from conception to the first year of life) is wonderful, empowering and nauseating from hormones and endless, grid-like anxiety. Then add the pandemic to the mix. The stress of baby growth, upbringing and protection is amplified in the context of Dr. Christine Reynolds, an assistant professor of psychology at UM, a global pandemic and clinical psychologist, and her colleague, Dr. UM. Patricia Fuller and Gillian Alcorard have decided to create something to help new parents calm some of the anxieties they face in these times. Created UM team Overcome perinatal anxietyA voluntary, evidence-based online program to help pregnant and postpartum people gain insights and strategies to manage anxiety during a pandemic. “Our program helps people understand and recognize the signs and symptoms of pregnancy and postpartum anxiety and related mental health concerns. This is the incidence of anxiety and depression during pandemics. Is especially important now that is rising, “says her mother, Reynolds. She herself and the principal investigator of the study. “For other important topics, Self care Examine the expectations (super mom myths) that pregnant and postpartum people impose on themselves to do everything (identify needs and create space for them), and these expectations Born once to challenge and develop relationships with growing fetal and baby “ The free 6-module cognitive-behavioral therapy program is based on a program that Reynolds and her team have been conducting since 2015 through St. Boniface Hospital and the UM Psychological Services Center. But now, as researchers, I’m interested in whether their proven programs can adapt to COVID in both content and delivery. With so many mental health services full, the UM team now wanted to design something that could help people. .. “The main issue that prompted us to develop this program is access. We now have access to evidence-based services on our smartphones, tablets, laptops, or computers. From parents and researchers Being pregnant, a great time after delivery, but it’s also challenging and virtual or face-to-face waiting time Mental health service It can be long. Therefore, we wanted to provide online programming to meet people where they are, increase accessibility, reduce the incidence of anxiety and depression, and improve attachment to pregnant and developing babies. “ Funded by Research Manitoba, Reynolds and her colleagues assess the acceptability and effectiveness of new iterations of their program: How Pregnant and Postpartum People program And what kind of feedback do they have? Can I get the same benefits with the new voluntary format? The team then decides if and how it can be deployed nationwide. One idea is to be supported by a local grassroots organization that can provide virtual peer support to parents in need. Indeed, one of the most common causes anxiety New parent What was identified during COVID was the loss of support, including no ultrasound partner, no grandparents or friends to help the babysitter. Pregnant / postpartum women report higher depression, post-traumatic stress during a pandemic For more information:

Evidence-based, accessible, inexpensive online programming for perinatal anxiety: Evidence-based, accessible, inexpensive online programming for perinatal anxiety: Overcome perinatalanxiety.ca / Provided by

University of Manitoba





