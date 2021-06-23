Studies suggest that blood tests may lead to precision treatment of bladder cancer-ScienceDaily





A blood test that can detect small amounts of circulating cancer DNA identifies the risk of cancer recurrence and guides precision treatment of bladder cancer after surgery, according to a clinical study led by Professor Tom Pauls of Queen Mary University in London and Barts Health. You may be able to. NHS Trust.Discoveries from studies published in Nature, Understanding of cancer treatment after surgery may change.

The study found that patients with urothelial cancer who had specific cancer DNA markers in their blood after surgery to remove the tumor were more likely to have the cancer come back. These patients may benefit from subsequent treatment with an immunotherapy called atezolizumab. Globally, there were approximately 573,000 cases of bladder cancer and 212,000 deaths in 2020. Surgery is one of the first treatments for advanced bladder cancer (muscle infiltration) that has grown into the muscle layer of the bladder wall. However, excision of the tumor can leave some cancer cells behind, which increases the rate of recurrence after surgery. These remaining cancer cells, known as residual molecular disease (MRD), increase the chances of the patient’s cancer coming back because the cells can spread and establish tumors elsewhere in the body. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd./Genentech, Inc. And this study, funded by the Barts Cancer Institute / Queen Mary University of London, evaluated the outcome of treatment in a subgroup of patients (out of 581) enrolled in a randomized phase III trial. A phase II study (ABACUS) investigating whether (IMvigor010) and atezolizumab drugs can reduce cancer recurrence in high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial cancer. Blood tests were used to detect the presence or absence of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to identify patients with a high likelihood of MRD after surgery. This is a tumor-derived fragment of a genetic substance that can escape into the bloodstream and is considered an indicator. Of MRD. The team found that patients who had a ctDNA-positive blood test after surgery were at higher risk of cancer recurrence than patients who were ctDNA-negative. Treatment with atezolizumab did not significantly improve disease-free survival (DFS; the period after treatment with no signs of cancer) or overall survival (OS) for the entire IMvigor010 study population. However, in the ctDNA-positive subgroup of patients evaluated in this study, treatment with atezolizumab significantly improved DFS (5.9 vs 4.4 months) and OS (25.8 vs 15.8 months) compared to observation alone. did. Outcomes for ctDNA-negative patients did not appear to differ with or without atezolizumab. Tom Pauls, a professor of urogenital oncology at the Barts Cancer Institute in Queen Mary and director of the Barts Cancer Center at the Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “These new findings indicate that ctDNA is a marker of residual disease and response to atezolizumab, and that ctDNA measurements are more accurate than traditional radiology in identifying disease recurrence. These findings can change the understanding of postoperative cancer treatment. Beyond this setting, but beyond the type of tumor, they can also change clinical practice. “ It is difficult to determine which patients have MRD and which have healed after surgery. As a result, many patients cured by surgery are unnecessarily exposed to toxicity from additional treatment, and patients with other residual disease are potentially beneficial treatments until imaging detects disease progression. You may not be able to receive it. The results of this study suggest that detection of ctDNA immediately after surgery may overcome these clinical limitations by enabling early detection of patients with MRD. Initiating personalized treatment based on MRD identification, rather than treating unselected patients or waiting for recurrence, will be a significant change in cancer treatment. Further research is needed to validate and extend the clinical utility of this method and determine whether ctDNA measurements can be useful for people in need of postoperative treatment.

Story source: material Provided by Queen Mary University of London.. Original written by Bethan Warman. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

