Sufficient single vaccination for COVID-19 survivors

The two mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have proven safe and effective in clinical trials as well as in millions of people who have been vaccinated to date. However, it remains unclear how previous SARS-CoV-2 infections affect the vaccine response and how long the response lasts.Well, a new study ACS Nano We support increasing evidence that people infected with COVID-19 only need to be vaccinated once and that all people may need booster immunity in the future. To Clinical trial, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were approximately 95% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections.Both mRNA vaccines Immune system Produce antibody Two doses are required to provide immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer receptor binding domain (RBD) and to people who did not previously have COVID-19. However, clinical trials have already included few people who have recovered from the disease, so the immune response of these people is less well known. Also, the time course of antibody development in both groups and the duration of virus-neutralizing antibodies are not well characterized.So Ottoyan and his colleagues wanted to compare Antibody levelQuality and persistence after one and two doses of mRNA vaccine, with or without SARS-CoV-2 infection. Researchers used enzyme binding Immunoadsorption assay (ELISA) Measure antibodies against RBD in people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and those who have not been vaccinated immediately after mild or severe COVID-19 cases. In 28 participants without pre-infection, a single dose of either vaccine caused antibody levels similar to those seen after mild COVID-19 infection, but was observed in severe cases. Two doses were required to obtain a near-RBD antibody. In contrast, in 36 participants who had COVID-19 prior to vaccination, the first dose showed a violent antibody response similar to severe spontaneous infection, while the second dose showed antibody levels. Did not provide additional increase. The antibody quality demonstrated by its ability to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and its potency followed a similar pattern. After the second vaccination, antibody levels were reduced in both groups compared to spontaneous infection, resulting in an average loss of 90% within 85 days. Further research on the T cell response to the vaccine is needed, but the results suggest that booster vaccination is likely to be needed for everyone, the researchers say. Why you shouldn’t forget your second COVID-19 vaccination For more information:

F. Javier Ibarrondo et al, SARS-CoV-2 vaccine antibody response primary, recall, and decay kinetics, ACS Nano (2021). F. Javier Ibarrondo et al, SARS-CoV-2 vaccine antibody response primary, recall, and decay kinetics,(2021). DOI: 10.1021 / acsnano.1c03972 Provided by

American Chemical Society





