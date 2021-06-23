11 best foods for healthy skin for men

We’ve all heard the phrase “you are what you eat,” but in many ways it is true. After all, the food we eat is broken down into nutrients that form and repair cells and tissues and perform the necessary processes in the body. Perhaps more surprising, but true, the amendment to this maxim may be that “your skin reflects what you eat.” Yes — skin health is a direct reflection of gut health and is influenced by your diet. The skin and digestive tract are in constant contact and intimately related because of what is called the intestine and the axis of the skin. Trillions of bacterial and fungal cells in the gut microbiota digest food, ward off pathogens, protect immunity, and keep the body and skin healthy.

However, if a chronically poor diet or the use of antibiotics destroys and damages these microorganisms, the inner wall of the digestive tract can be damaged and leaked. This leads to chronic low levels of inflammation that have been shown to cause acne, atopic dermatitis, rosacea, and other skin conditions. It can also lead to dull, unhealthy, red, or inflamed skin. Therefore, what you eat has a great impact on your gut and skin health.

Fortunately, there are many foods that protect the skin from sun damage, wrinkles, inflammatory conditions, acne and fine lines by nourishing the skin cells, protecting the gut microbiota and fighting cell damage. Keep scrolling through the best foods to eat for healthy, vibrant and shiny skin.

Kiwi and citrus fruits

Vitamin C is one of the keys Antioxidant Has been shown to inhibit free radicals from UV Hit the sun It ages our skin by damaging the collagen and elastin fibers, which usually give our skin a healthy, firm and supple structure. These structural components are damaged by free radicals, making our skin prone to wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. fruit Like kiwis, citrus fruits and blackberries, it provides powerful doses of this powerful antioxidant.

Almonds, walnuts and other nuts

Almonds, walnuts, other nuts, and wheat germ are excellent sources of the fat-soluble vitamin E, vitamin E. Like Vitamin C, Vitamin E is an antioxidant that counteracts the damage caused by free radicals from the sun and has a non-angled effect on the skin.It’s also hydrating Prevents excessive drying.. Vitamin E also helps promote skin growth. Brazil nuts are one of the best dietary sources of selenium, an important immune-supplementing mineral that can protect against skin cancer, stains and sun damage. Nut fat nourishes the skin and supplely supports the cell membranes.

tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a carotenoid that protects against sunburn and sunburn. It also contains selenium and antioxidants. Tomatoes are high in water, which moisturizes skin cells and prevents excessive sagging and dryness.

Salmon, sardines, greasy fish

Salmon, sardines and other fats fish It provides omega 3 fatty acids with strong anti-inflammatory properties in the body. They reduce redness and irritation and provide essential fats to cell membranes. Evidence suggests that these essential fatty acids promote collagen production, help maintain skin firmness and prevent wrinkles. Omega fatty acids also help moisturize and nourish the skin and keep it supple. There is evidence to suggest that these oils may be effective against psoriasis and eczema. Fatty fish are also a source of Coenzyme Q10, a powerful enzyme that combats cell damage and promotes healing and cell turnover.

Whole egg

Whole eggs are a nutritional driver because their protein provides all the essential amino acids and the yolks are rich in vitamins and minerals, many of which are higher than most other food sources. Eggs provide many nutrients that are important for skin health. For example, egg yolk is an excellent source of biotin and has anti-aging properties of the skin as it reduces inflammation and prevents exfoliation and itching. It also contains Vitamin D. Vitamin D is especially important for the skin as it ages, as it acts as a precursor to hormones that help cells repair and regenerate. Egg yolk also contains mineral selenium, which counteracts sun damage by increasing elastin production and keeping the skin supple and supple. They are also one of the best natural sources of retinol, a compound found in many anti-aging. Skin care serum Because it is essential for regeneration Prevents skin cells, hyperpigmentation and collagen breakdown, keeps skin tone uniform and tightens skin. Egg proteins also provide the amino acid components needed to produce structural collagen in the skin.

Unsweetened yogurt and kefir

Yogurt, kefir, and other fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, tempe, and kombucha contain probiotics, which are living microorganisms that support a healthy gut flora. Keeping these useful bacteria and fungi healthy maintains the integrity of the inner wall of your intestine, suppresses the invasion of pathogenicity, and keeps inflammation away.This will Keep your skin clean Prevents inflammatory skin diseases. Milk and kefir also contain vitamin D, which can provide protection against wrinkles.

Chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Seeds provide abundant essential nutrients, many of which support skin health and appearance. For example, chia seeds and flaxseed contain omega 3 fatty acids, making them ideal for vegan and vegetarian men who do not consume fatty fish. Seeds help keep the skin supple, prevent inflammation and promote cell turnover. Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc, an important mineral for skin repair and regeneration. It is also important for the regulation of sebum (oil) glands and helps prevent pore clogging and rashes.

carrot

Carrots (and sweet potatoes and pumpkins) contain beta-carotene and vitamin A, a fat-soluble nutrient essential for skin tissue regeneration. Helps prevent the skin from becoming overly dry, rough and flaky. Clinical studies have shown that it has a protective effect against UV damage. It also helps control oil production and can help prevent acne outbreaks.

Green Tea

Green Tea Contains polyphenols that have anti-carcinogenic effects and have been shown to reduce inflammation. Studies show that these powerful compounds can also fight acne. Green tea also contains vitamin K, which can prevent blood clotting and reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes.

Dark leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables make up almost every list of the healthiest foods, so it’s no wonder they’re on the list of foods that are beneficial to the skin. They are full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber that boost your overall health, and they contain prebiotics that nourish your body’s beneficial bacteria in your microbiome. Dark leafy vegetables are an excellent source of B vitamins, such as niacin, and have anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties on the skin. They also have the lutein needed for normal skin turnover. Spinach contains α-lipoic acid, a powerful antioxidant that acts as a free radical scavenger. It has been added to many skin care products to improve cell membrane integrity, smooth the skin, reduce hyperpigmentation and darkening, and combat sun damage. Skin aging.

Turmeric and ginger

Turmeric and ginger are powerful anti-inflammatory agents that help protect against oxidative damage to the skin. They offer anti-aging benefits and are believed to help your complexion.

