Unvaccinated Florida Port Staff Obtain COVID After Fatal Outbreak in Building





Three unvaccinated employees were infected with COVID-19 at a port in Manatee County, Florida, officials said. County administrator Scott Hopes, who is also an epidemiologist, said three port manatees guards tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Bradenton Herald Reported on Monday. A spokesperson for Port Manatee in the eastern Gulf of Mexico encourages fully unvaccinated staff and visitors to implement COVID-19 measures, including the use of N95 or equivalent masks and social distance. The port provides them with masks. I want to use them. “ The news came shortly after the Manatee County Government Building in downtown Bradenton killed two people last week and temporarily closed the facility. Five people in the building’s IT department were virus-positive, and four of them were hospitalized. “As you know, an emergency occurred after the death of a second employee last Friday,” Hope said at a press conference on Monday. Herald.. “Since then, the Department of Health has conducted preliminary epidemiological investigations. In addition, over the weekend, the entire building was emptied, disinfected and disinfected. Wiping is also included. “ All five employees who tested positive as a result of the outbreak in a nine-story building with an estimated 700 employees were not vaccinated. Hopes said the sixth employee in the IT department, who had been in close contact with the other five, was not infected with the virus. This individual was vaccinated. Hopes believes that this shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective. “I believe this particular outbreak indicates the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Hopes said. “All cases were unvaccinated. We know that individuals in these departments were not infected with a colleague’s infection.” Epidemiologists and the Manatee County Health Department are investigating whether a new variant of the virus may have been the cause of the outbreak in the building. According to Bay News 9, “My suspicion as an epidemiologist is that I’m dealing with a different variant than last year. It seems to behave like a Delta variant, and what they confirm. Waiting for. The variants they are dealing with. “ Newsweek I contacted Port Manatees for a statement. Newsweek is dedicated to partnering with NewsGuard to provide accurate and verifiable vaccines and health information. NewsGuard’s HealthGuard browser extension allows users to see if a website is a trusted source of health information. For more information, please visit the Newsweek VaxFacts website and download the HealthGuard browser extension.

