Universal vaccine protects mice from 5 coronaviruses and neutralizes mutants





Multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have moved from development to distribution at record speeds in many parts of the world. In fact, more than 50% of the adult population is vaccinated in New York City. However, the advent of SARS (2003) and SARS-CoV-2 highlights the need to develop a broader immunization strategy. Salvecovirus subgenus. Scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Gillings School of Global Public Health are currently working on a universal vaccine that protects mice from SARS-CoV-2, which contains the new mutant, as well as other coronaviruses. is. This study is published at Science, In the treatise, “Chimeric spike mRNA vaccine protects from Sarbecovirus Challenge with the mouse.“ To prevent future coronavirus pandemics, UNC-Chapel Hill researchers are protecting against the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a group of coronaviruses known to leap from animals to humans. Designed a virus to provide. Use an mRNA-based approach to create a chimeric spike design that combines regions of spike proteins from different coronaviruses. A team led by UNC’s Baric Lab postdoctoral fellow David Martinez, PhD, has created five coronaviruses: SARS-CoV in vulnerable aged mice, SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351, and Bat CoV ( Bt-CoV) RsSHC014, and heterogeneous Bt-CoV WIV-1). Chimeric spike mRNA has induced high levels of broadly protective neutralizing antibodies against high-risk salvecovirus. This result, in contrast to vaccination using only mRNA from SARS-CoV-2, showed a significant reduction in neutralization titer against the heterologous salvecovirus. In addition, the challenge of SARS-CoV and WIV-1 in mice vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 mRNA alone caused breakthrough infection. However, the chimeric spike mRNA vaccine used in this new study is “Efficiently Neutralized D614G, Mink Cluster 5, UK B.1.1.7., And South African B.1.351 Mutant”. The authors write that multiple chimeric spikes can prevent zoonotic coronavirus infections such as SARS, which can be a pandemic. “Our findings suggest that we can design a more universal pancorona virus vaccine to actively protect against viruses that are known to be at risk of appearing in humans, so in the future. It looks bright towards you, “says Martinez. “This strategy may prevent SARS-CoV-3.”

