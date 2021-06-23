How gay neighborhoods used HIV trauma to help American cities fight the coronavirus

(Conversations are an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Daniel Baldwin Hess, Buffalo University, Alex Bitterman, Alfred State College, State University of New York

Through the (conversation) pandemic, local neighborhoods have played an important and well-documented role in providing the health and social services needed for American communities and businesses to survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. ..

According to the latest research on these communities, the gay district was particularly well equipped to meet this challenge.

Lessons learned and trauma learned early in the HIV / AIDS pandemic proved to have helped the gay region of the city respond quickly and effectively to COVID-19, especially in the face of early federal paralysis. I did.

How gay neighborhoods fought HIV / AIDS

Gay areas are areas that welcome lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, queers, and other sexual minorities. Well-known examples include the Castro district of San Francisco, Dupont Circle in Washington, and Greenwich Village and Chelsea in New York City.





“Gaybo Hood” grew during the sexual liberation movements of the 1960s and 1970s and provided LGTBQ people and their allies with an escape from widespread discrimination and prejudice. In these areas, sexual minorities are free to rent apartments, interact at bars, and express themselves freely in like-minded and compassionate communities.

Even when LGBTQ people in the United States began to live more openly, gay neighborhoods really merged around the HIV / AIDS pandemic.

When the mysterious new illness began to devastate the LGBTQ communities in the 1980s, the US government turned its back on them rather than on them. Initially, the support needed to combat HIV, such as medical grants for uninsured people and funding for treatment and treatment research, was not provided. Information provided by the government regarding the transmission and treatment of the disease was inconsistent and sometimes inaccurate.

Government neglect has blamed people infected with HIV and has resulted in many avoidable deaths. So, as we revealed in our latest book, gay neighborhoods have filled the void where governments and mainstream organizations have failed. They fought the AIDS pandemic and eventually became the winning battlefield.

Homosexual neighbors have developed community organizations and systems to provide health care and mental health services, provide social support to LGBTQ + people, and support LGBTQ-friendly businesses.

Public health organizations such as Gay Men’s Health Crisis in New York City have also intervened to do what many doctors don’t do. They shared information about delaying or stopping the spread of HIV, distributed condoms, conducted free HIV tests, and helped those who tested positive.

Overcome the crisis and build a community

The COVID-19 pandemic shares many similarities that are reminiscent of the early days of the HIV / AIDS pandemic.

In both HIV / AIDS and COVID-19, there was a disjointed and confused government response that endangered life and created both fear and stigma. Some of the leaders appointed by the same government were stationed. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx worked on marshalling government resources in the 1990s to lead the medical response to HIV.

At COVID-19, as with HIV / AIDS, city and state governments were not ready to fight the outbreak of illness. They lacked both planning and infrastructure to effectively combat the rapidly accelerating public health threat.

As a result, some U.S. states have sought help from organizations within their gay neighborhood and have relied on nearby-based LGBTQ + health care organizations to help support the COVID-19 pandemic. It was.

For example, in New York, the Erie County Health Department has asked Evergreen Health, an LGBTQ community group founded in the 1980s to volunteer to fight HIV, to take responsibility for HIV testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. did. The government can focus on COVID-19 testing. Evergreen also opened a drive-through COVID-19 inspection center in the spring of 2020. This was 40 years after the introduction of HIV testing in the Buffalo area.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Evergreen Health not only continued to provide health care and other support services to Buffalo’s LGBTQ community, but also better service to poorly serviced ethnic minority areas in the city. Expanded services for. At that time, New York was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Chicago and other cities, activists have tackled this latest illness using the social and professional networks of LGBTQ + cities established during the HIV / AIDS pandemic. The queer community once shared information about HIV infection, disseminated information about COVID-19 to neighbors, and distributed face masks and other protective equipment, just as they distributed condoms.

Lessons learned

Countries with grassroots activity during the HIV crisis have also applied lessons learned from that era about overcoming false information and fears of infectious diseases.

For example, New York State used a network of small laboratories to process the COVID-19 test and administer the vaccine. This is a model that was pioneered during the outbreak of the HIV / AIDS pandemic when a large central laboratory was initially nervous about handling HIV-positive blood. sample. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, this allowed New York to react effectively and process the COVID-19 test relatively quickly.

New York, followed by California, was one of the first states to have a COVID-19 infection in the United States. When these state governments set up inspection procedures, they took advantage of the inspection methods established during the HIV / AIDS pandemic. The HIV / AIDS experience in both New York and California has helped, at least in part, establish a robust test network during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UK government has rejected the proposal to choose a centralized laboratory to handle the tests and create a complementary network of small local providers. SkyNews reports that this decision can complicate testing and slow down tracking of results and contacts.

Our research also found that gay neighborhoods are united to meet the needs of a wider community.

A mutual aid network of activists formed within “Gaybo Hood” decades ago has deployed peer-to-peer mobile technology to help feed locked-down sick people as well as within the LGBTQ community.

Many of these efforts to fight COVID-19 were done quietly without fanfare, like the actions taken to fight HIV / AIDS. This neighbor’s approach to helping neighbors is a hallmark of leadership found in the neighborhood of gays, experienced rescuers in times of crisis.

Many of these efforts to fight COVID-19 were done quietly without fanfare, like the actions taken to fight HIV / AIDS. This neighbor's approach to helping neighbors is a hallmark of leadership found in the neighborhood of gays, experienced rescuers in times of crisis.