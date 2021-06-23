Health
Diabetes and Metabolism: What are the effects?
Your metabolism refers to all the chemical reactions in your body. These chemical reactions require energy. The amount of energy they need varies among people based on factors such as your age, weight, and body composition.
Diabetes interferes with your body’s use of a hormone called insulin. This hormone regulates blood sugar levels by moving glucose from the bloodstream into tissues. If left uncontrolled Diabetes Chronically causes high blood sugar levels, Damages organs and blood vessels..
Here, we will discuss how diabetes affects metabolism and investigate the relationship between diabetes and obesity.
Every second, billions of chemical reactions take place in your body. These chemical reactions are collectively known as your metabolism.
Each of these reactions requires energy. Even extracting the available energy from food requires energy.
Metabolic rate is the amount of energy your body burns in a particular amount of time, usually measured in calories.It consists of
Basal metabolic rate is the amount of energy your body burns at rest. It varies among people based on factors such as:
- body weight
- age
- Fat to muscle ratio
- Genetics
Researchers have found that basal metabolic rates are higher in men than in women and lowest in overweight adults.
People with and without diabetes have about the same metabolism, except for one important difference: people with diabetes have dysfunction of the hormone insulin.
Normally, after you consume food, carbohydrates are broken down by your saliva and digestive system. When carbohydrates are broken down, they enter the bloodstream in the form of sugars called glucose. Your pancreas produces insulin, which sends glucose to your cells for energy.
People with diabetes do not respond to insulin, do not produce enough, or both. This can lead to chronically high blood sugar levels.
Type 1
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body attacks and destroys cells called beta cells in the pancreas to produce insulin.It is usually diagnosed between
People with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin injection Or Insulin pump To lower their blood sugar levels.
Without insulin, blood sugar levels remain elevated, damaging the body and complications such as:
Type 2
Type 2 diabetes
Insulin resistance means that cells stop responding to insulin and blood sugar levels remain elevated.
To make up Insulin resistance, Your pancreas produces more insulin. This overproduction can damage the beta cells of the pancreas. Eventually, the pancreas will not be able to produce enough insulin to effectively lower blood sugar levels.
If your blood sugar remains elevated but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, your condition is known as: Prediabetes..is more than
Having obesity is a major risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes.At least it is believed to increase your risk 6 times, Regardless of genetic predisposition.
People who are overweight or obese are more likely to develop metabolic syndrome. metabolic syndrome A collection of five risk factors that increase the risk of developing the disease stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and Heart disease.. The risk factors are:
Researchers are still investigating why obese people are more likely to develop diabetes than non-obese people.One theory is that obese people are getting higher levels
People with diabetes often need to take insulin to keep their blood sugar levels at normal levels. Insulin is usually taken by injection through a pen or syringe. You can also take insulin through an insulin pump that is inserted under the skin.
Another option is inhaled insulin, which is inhaled through the lungs. This type of insulin is quickly absorbed and quickly worn — 1.5 to 2 hours compared to 4 hours for fast-acting insulin for injection.
There is
If you take too much insulin, Hypoglycemia, Can be life-threatening in severe cases. Going long between meals, skipping meals, or exercising can contribute to hypoglycemia.
Blood glucose monitoring On a regular basis it can help you make informed decisions about foods and medicines. Over time, you will gain a better understanding of how your body responds to certain foods and exercises.
Many people count to make it easy to get the right amount of insulin carbohydrate.. Eating a high-carb diet, especially one filled with simple carbohydrates, raises blood sugar levels more than eating a low-carb diet, and requires more insulin to keep blood sugar in the normal range. I will.
Find the right diabetes specialist It gives you the best chance of controlling diabetes.
Your doctor has experience treating diabetics and can explain your treatment. They can also refer you to a diabetes specialist. Most diabetics are endocrinologists and glandular and hormonal trained doctors.
Health professionals can also help you find a diabetes education program in your area to help you learn how to best manage your diabetes. Or American Diabetes Association website To enroll in a type 2 diabetes program or to access other resources.
You may want to talk to another specialist, such as a personal trainer or nutritionist, to help you manage your weight. American Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition’ Search tool You can search for a dietitian in your area by zip code.
Diabetes Care and Education Specialist It’s also a great resource to help you manage your diabetes in your daily life, including nutrition, insulin injections, and learning how to use your diabetes device.
Diabetes causes dysfunction of the hormone insulin, which impairs your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. People with type 1 diabetes do not produce enough insulin. People with type 2 diabetes often do not respond efficiently to insulin and beta cells are unable to produce sufficient amounts of insulin.
If you are diagnosed with diabetes, it is important to follow your doctor’s recommendations and take the prescribed medication. Consistent hyperglycemia can cause serious complications such as nerve damage, increased risk of infection, and cardiovascular disease.
