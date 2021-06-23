Cannabis use may be associated with suicidal tendencies in young adults

“We cannot prove that the use of cannabis caused the increased suicidal tendencies observed in this study, but these associations require further study.”
A new study from the United States suggests that cannabis use may be associated with suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts in young adults, whether or not they are experiencing depression.
“From 2008 to 2019, suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts increased by 40% to 60% over the increase due to cannabis use and major depressive episodes (MDE).” Study author writes..
NIDA investigators examined survey data for 281,650 adults aged 18-34 years. This is the age range in which most substance use and mood disorders occur. Participants were divided into four groups: no cannabis use, non-daily cannabis use, daily cannabis use (at least 300 days a year), and the presence of cannabis use disorder (CUD).
The idea behind this study was to help bridge the knowledge gap between cannabis use and suicidal tendencies. Researchers sought to determine whether cannabis use and CUD were associated with a high prevalence of suicidal prevalence in young adults, with or without depression, the study summary said. ..
Researchers examined data from 2008 to 2019 National Survey on Substance Use and HealthContains information on cannabis use and disability, depression, suicidal tendencies, and other behavioral health indicators over the age of 12.
Published this week JAMA network open, Studies show that “even non-daily cannabis users less than 300 days a year are more likely to have suicidal ideation and plan or attempt suicide than those who did not use the drug at all. “Masu”, a statement note from NIDA.
After managing MDE, CUD, cannabis use, and potential confounders, the authors of the study found that the prevalence of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts was from 2008 to 2009 to 2018 to 2019. Increased from 1.4 times to 1.6 times. “
For people without MDE, only 3 percent of those who did not use weeds experienced suicidal ideation. This is compared to about 7% of non-daily users, 9% of daily users, and 14% of users using CUD.
People with depression were more likely to commit suicide. Overall, 35% of people who did not use cannabis had suicidal ideation, but 44% of non-daily cannabis users, 53% of daily users, and 50% of people with CUD reported this. Did.
“There was a similar trend in the association between different levels of cannabis use and suicide plans or attempts,” the NIDA reports.
However, NIDA not only identifies an increased risk of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts among the average participant, but reviews show that women are at higher risk than men, regardless of frequency of consumption. I also point out that.
Among women without MDE, suicidal ideation among women with CUD was 13.9% and 3.5%, respectively, compared to women without CUD. For men, that was 9.9 percent and 3.0 percent.
If an individual had both CUD and MDE, suicide plans for the past year were 23.7% for women and 15.6% for men.
NIDA reports that the number of US adults using cannabis has doubled from 22.6 million in 2008 to 45 million in 2019. Also, the number of daily or almost daily users is increasing. During that period, the number of adults with depression and those who reported suicidal ideation, planning, or actual death also increased.
“Suicide is a leading cause of death in young adults in the United States, and the results of this study provide important information that may help mitigate this risk,” said NIDA, the lead author of the study. Dr. Beth Han said.
The findings emphasize the importance of coordinating interventions and taking gender into account, saying that “depression and cannabis use disorders are curable and cannabis use can be changed.” Han added.
