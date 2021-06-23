State COVID fatalities fall to new lows





The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to decline throughout North Carolina. According to Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist in the healthcare system, daily patient counts at all but two Novant Health hospitals have dropped to less than 10. “Almost all patients admitted to our hospital with COVID are not vaccinated,” Priest said. The death toll from COVID in the United States has fallen below 300 per day for the first time since the early days of the March 2020 disaster. Meanwhile, the willingness to shoot bullets approached another promising milestone on Monday. 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. Over 53% of Americans have been vaccinated at least once. However, demand for US shots fell and public health experts were disappointed. President Biden will travel to Raleigh on Thursday to encourage vaccination efforts in the state. Health officials are working to convince those who are still hesitant to vaccinate, but none of the strategies appear to be a way for the United States to reach President Biden’s vaccination goals. Dr. Marcus Precia, Chief Health Officer of the State Health Officials Association, said: Low vaccination rates are dangerous when combined with the epidemic of variants such as Delta, which are thought to be more contagious and cause more serious illness. ●● Despite the fact that 75% of nursing home residents have been vaccinated and infections and deaths have plummeted, regulations designed to protect the country’s most vulnerable people from COVID-19 are still in force. Frustration began as families across the country visited their loved ones. Hugs and kisses are still not recommended or prohibited in some nursing homes. Residents eat relatively isolated. Visits are restricted, need to be short, and are completely blocked if someone tests for the virus positive. Families and supporters have questioned the need for such restrictions at this stage of the relatively low-risk pandemic. They state that this measure is now prolonging the isolation of older people and accelerating their mental and physical decline. “They protected them to death,” said Dennis Graceley, whose 80-year-old mother lives in a nursing home in Pennsylvania. ●● On Sunday, after announcing in April 2020 that a 57-year-old woman who died on February 6 died of coronavirus complications after the first known death from COVID-19 by California authorities in the United States. It’s the 500th day. It is believed to be the first death in the country in Washington. Since then, more than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the last few months, overall cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined. Advanced health professionals attribute it to vaccines.



