Use AI to track deviations in cognitive function of the aged brain





A flowchart showing the framework of the brain age prediction model. A, The image data was divided into a training dataset and a test dataset. The training dataset consisted of structural magnetic resonance imaging data from 974 healthy individuals, and the test dataset included data from two groups of 231 healthy controls and 224 aMCI subjects. It was. Was included. B, I generated a GMV map in MNI space using a pre-processing pipeline with a traditional statistical parametric mapping structure. Intensity values ​​from the C, GMV maps were extracted and concatenated to create a feature matrix, which was then cleaned up and normalized. D. Performing supervised learning on the training dataset resulted in the best elastic net model. A grid search was performed to optimize the hyperparameters. E, The test dataset has been entered into the trained model. The ages of all participants in the test dataset were predicted. The PAD score was calculated by subtracting the participant’s chronological age from the participant’s predicted age. aMCI = Mild Cognitive Impairment in Amnesia, GMV = Gray White Mass, MNI = Montreal Institute of Neurology, Dartel = Lie Algebra Diffeomorphism, PAD = Radiological Society of North America Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) -based brain age prediction model to quantify deviations from the aging trajectory of healthy brains in patients with mild cognitive impairment. Radiology: Artificial intelligence.. This model may be useful for early detection of cognitive impairment at the individual level. amnesia Mild cognitive impairment (AMCI) is the transition period from normal aging to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). People with aMCI have more serious memory problems than usual in their age and education, but they are not enough to affect their daily functions. In this study, Dr. Ni Shu and his colleagues at the National Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience and Learning at Beijing Normal University in Beijing, China, trained brain age prediction using a machine learning approach. model Based on 974T1 emphasized MR images Healthy adult From 49.3 to 95.4. The trained model was the predicted age between the Beijing Aging Neuroimaging Initiative (616 healthy controls and 80 aMCI patients) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (589 healthy controls and 144) aMCI patients. It was a difference. The MCI patient data set (estimated age and actual age) that applies to the estimation. Researchers also have predicted age differences Cognitive dysfunction, Genetic risk factors, pathological biomarkers of AD, and clinical progression of aMCI patients. The results show that aMCI patients have a different brain aging trajectory than the typical normal aging trajectory, and the proposed brain age prediction model is an individual from the typical normal aging trajectory of these patients. Quantify the deviation of. Showed that it can be done. The predicted age difference was significantly associated with individual cognitive impairment in aMCI patients, especially in several areas, including memory, attention, and executive function. “The predictive model we generated was very accurate in estimating the age of healthy participants based solely on the appearance of MRI scans,” the researchers write. “In contrast, for aMCI, the model estimated that brain age averaged 2.7 years or older than the patient’s chronological age.” The model also showed that patients with progressive aMCI had greater deviations from normal normal aging than patients with stable aMCI, and predicted age difference scores with other AD-specific biomarkers. When used in combination, aMCI progression has been shown to be more predictable, exactly. Apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 carriers showed a greater predicted age difference than non-carriers, and amyloid-positive patients showed a greater predicted age difference than amyloid-negative patients. Combining the predicted age difference with other biomarkers of AD showed the best performance in distinguishing between progressive aMCI and stable aMCI. “This study shows that the predicted age difference may be a robust, reliable, and computerized biomarker for early diagnosis of cognitive impairment and monitoring of response to treatment. The author concludes. Exercise can delay the deterioration of the brain in Alzheimer’s disease For more information:

Heang-Ping Chan, Promises and Potential Pit: Recreating Images or Generating New Images for AI Modeling, Radiology: Artificial intelligence (2021). Heang-Ping Chan, Promises and Potential Pit: Recreating Images or Generating New Images for AI Modeling,(2021). DOI: 10.1148 / ryai.2021210102 Provided by

Radiological Society of North America



Estimate: Use AI to track deviations in cognitive function of the aged brain (June 23, 2021) June 23, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-ai-track-cognitive Obtained from -deviation-aging.html

