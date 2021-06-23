Rare mosquito-borne disease case of Jamestown Canyon virus reported in New Jersey – NBC New York





What you need to know The New Jersey Department of Health reported Wednesday that a man in Sussex County, in his 60s, tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne disease after showing symptoms last month.

The man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) after developing fever and neurological symptoms in May. This is the first case of mosquito-borne disease in the state this year and only the second human case of JCV reported in New Jersey. Jersey.

According to the CDC, it most often occurs from late spring to autumn, with the most common symptoms being fever, headache, and malaise. The Jamestown Canyon virus rarely causes serious illnesses such as brain infections (encephalitis) and lining of the brain (meningitis). The New Jersey Department of Health reported Wednesday that a man in Sussex County, in his 60s, tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne disease after showing symptoms last month. The man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) after developing fever and neurological symptoms in May. This is the first case of mosquito-borne disease in the state this year and only the second human case of JCV reported in New Jersey. Jersey, NJDOH announced. The first case was in 2015, which also occurred in Sussex County. The Jamestown Canyon virus is found primarily between deer and mosquitoes in North America, but it can also be transmitted to humans given the bite of infected mosquitoes. Human reports have increased over the past few years due to growing awareness of the virus as a test. According to the CDC, “Most Jamestown Canyon virus infections occur from April to September. The virus is found in many parts of the United States, but more than half of all cases have been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, it can also be due to an increased incidence of illness. “ The virus is relatively rare, with only 145 cases reported nationwide in the last decade. “Spend outdoors, such as walking, gardening, and playing with dogs, is a good way to stay healthy, but take steps to prevent bites from mosquitoes and ticks that cause some diseases in New Jersey. It is important to take it, “health commissioner Judith Persicily said in a statement. “When you enjoy the outdoors, use an EPA-registered insect repellent, cover your skin with clothing if possible, check yourself and your pet for mites, and don’t forget to remove them quickly with tweezers. Please give me.” According to the CDC, it most often occurs from late spring to autumn, with the most common symptoms being fever, headache, and malaise. Generally, the illness caused by JCV is mild. However, there have been reports of central nervous system diseases that require hospitalization, such as brain infections (encephalitis) and fatal infections such as the inner layer of the brain (meningitis). In addition, there are no vaccines or treatments to prevent Jamestown Canyon virus infection, and treatment is centered on supportive care. “If you or someone you know is experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever or headaches, contact your health care provider and let them know if you suspect a mosquito or tick-borne disease. Please, “says Persichilli. In addition to JCV New Jersey residents are also at risk for other mosquito-borne diseasesIncludes West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis, commonly found in summer and early autumn. Due to these diseases, the State Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health work together to control mosquito populations and limit the potential for these health risks. “The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito Control Coordinator works closely with the Ministry of Health and county mosquito control agencies to monitor and reduce mosquito counts and limit potential public health risks as much as possible. “We do,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. La Tourette. Said in a statement. Residents of New Jersey take these risks by taking certain steps, such as eliminating standing water, checking flowerpots, pet food and dishes, bird baths, pool covers, and other places to hold water. It can be reduced. Removing accumulated water significantly reduces the number of mosquitoes and, as a result, reduces the risk of mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos