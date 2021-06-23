Epidemic mites and residents in Pennsylvania have been warned about the risk of Lyme disease





Also about the program: UFO theory is now mainstream and many feel that the government has evidence Smart talk WITF 89.5 and 93.3 weekdays at 9am and 7pm. You can also stream WITF radio live On our website Or ask your smart speaker to “play WITF radio”. listenWITF 89.5 and 93.3 weekdays at 9am and 7pm. You can also stream WITF radio liveOr ask your smart speaker to “play WITF radio”. Mites are a common threat during the warmer months of Pennsylvania, but the presence of mites is more than just annoying. Black-legged mites, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carriers of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, and are two of the most dangerous diseases spread by tick bites. Mites usually breed in tall grass, brushes, and wooded areas., And all counties in the Commonwealth. Livestock do face the risk of being bitten by ticks, but for human owners the animals themselves can be part of the problem. Dogs and cats act as vectors for mites and carry them into contact with humans as they enter or are patted. Whenever you spend your time outdoors, it’s important to check for ticks on someone or an animal. To Remove the ticks and use a tick removal tool or tweezers to pinch the ticks near your head and pull them straight away from your skin... Appeared in Smart talk On Thursday, safety considerations will be discussed by Dr. Michael Skvara, an assistant professor of arthropod identification at the Department of Insects, Pennsylvania State University, and Lee Lind, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Department of Health, Pennsylvania. UFO theory is currently mainstream, but how much does the government know? Federal reports may be released by the end of this month about what is known about unidentified flying objects or UFOs. The report provides details of investigations often discovered over the years by Navy or Air Force pilots after UFOs were witnessed. The report is not expected to conclude that the UFO was operated by an alien, but it may not explain what the aircraft is. The National UFO Reporting Center, which is not affiliated with the government, received approximately 7,200 sightings in 2020. Please join us on thursday Smart talk What to expect from the report and their experiences will be discussed by UFO phenomenon researchers Stan Gordon, UFO Anomalies Zone, and Anthony Pgliese, a researcher in paranormal exploration in Pennsylvania.



