Its effect on diet and gut microbiota

Colored scanning electron microscope image of the intestinal bacterium Clostridium difficile.Credits: CDC | Janice Carr

Researchers at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the University of California in San Francisco have been able to show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microflora present in the human gut.the current Nature In this publication, researchers report that dieting results in an increase in certain bacteria, especially Clostridium difficile, which is associated with antibiotic-induced diarrhea and colitis. These bacteria clearly affect the body’s energy balance by affecting the absorption of nutrients from the intestines.

・ Human intestine The microbial flora is composed of trillions of microorganisms and varies from person to person. For example, people who are overweight or obese are known to have different compositions than people of normal weight. Many of us try to lose weight at some point in our lives. But how do these dramatic dietary changes affect our bodies? An international team of researchers co-led by Charite is working on this issue.

“For the first time, I was able to show it very much. Low calorie diet Significant changes have been seen in the composition of the gut microbiota, indicating that these changes affect the host’s energy balance, “said one of the lead authors of the study, head of the Endocrine Metabolic Diseases Division. Charite, a person, says. That person, Dr. Joachim Spranger, said.

To investigate the effects of the diet, the team investigated 80 elderly (postmenopausal) women who weighed from slightly overweight to severe obesity over a 16-week period. Women followed a medically supervised dietary exchange regime, consuming a total of less than 800 calories of shakes daily or maintaining weight during the study. Participants were tested at the Experimental Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a facility jointly run by Charite and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC).

Regular stool sample analysis showed that the diet reduced the number of microbes present in the gut and altered the composition of the gut microbiota. “We were able to observe how bacteria adapt their metabolism to absorb more sugar molecules, thereby making them unavailable to human hosts.” Hungry microbial flora. Through the clinician scientist program run by Charite and the Berlin Institute, Dr. Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg, the lead author of the study, researcher and clinician in the Department of Endocrinological and Metabolic Diseases, has observed the development. Healthy (BIH). The study was funded.

Fecal samples collected before and after feeding were transferred to sterile-reared mice to completely deplete the intestinal flora. The results were staggering: animals that received postprandial stool lost more than 10 percent of their body weight. The pre-diet stool had no effect. “Our results show that this phenomenon is mainly explained by changes in the absorption of nutrients from the animal’s gut,” says Professor Spranger. “This highlights the fact that gut bacteria have a significant impact on food absorption,” he added.

When researchers studied the composition of feces in more detail, they were particularly impressed with the signs of increased colonization by the particular bacterium Clostridium difficile. This microbe is commonly found in the natural environment and in the intestines of healthy humans and animals, but the use of antibiotics can increase the number of microbes in the intestine and cause severe inflammation of the intestinal wall. .. It is also known as one of the most common in-hospital pathogens. Elevated bacterial levels were seen in both participants who completed the weight loss regimen and mice that received postprandial gut bacteria.

“C. Difficile usually produces a toxin associated with this bacterium, which may be shown to be conditional on animal weight loss,” explains Professor Spranger. “Nevertheless, neither participants nor animals showed any associated signs of intestinal inflammation,” he added.

To summarize the results of the study, Professor Spranger said: “A very low-calorie diet appears to significantly alter the gut flora and reduce colonization resistance of the in-hospital bacterium Clostridium difficile. These changes do not cause associated clinical symptoms. It is unclear whether or to the extent that this type of asymptomatic colonization by Clostridium difficile may impair or potentially improve human health. is needed. ”

The results of the current study, also funded by the German Cardiovascular Disease Center (DZHK), may even create treatment options for metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. For this reason, researchers are investigating how gut bacteria are affected and have a beneficial effect on the weight and metabolism of human hosts.

For more information:

Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg et al, calorie restriction destroys colonies and colonization resistance, Nature (2021). Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg et al, calorie restriction destroys colonies and colonization resistance,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03663-4