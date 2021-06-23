Health
Saskatchewan.According to the laboratory, the COVID-19 vaccine has shown positive results in Phase 1 trials.
According to the University of Saskatchewan, home of VIDO, clinical trials of the COVAC-2 vaccine of the Vaccine Infectious Diseases Agency have had some positive results.
Interim data from Phase 1 clinical trials show that the vaccine is safe and well tolerated. Wednesday news release..
“The most common and common reaction reported was headache, and the most prominent reaction was mild injection site pain,” Release said.
“These reactions are common after most vaccinations.”
According to the university, even the lowest doses of vaccine tested so far have significantly increased antibody levels in participants, including neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Dr. Volker Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO, said the data continue to indicate the safety of vaccines in tissues. He said the vaccine’s ability to generate an immune response was encouraging.
After a great deal of effort over the pandemic, “it’s rewarding to see that we have a vaccine and that it’s in clinical trials. [it] It looks very positive. ”
“At some point it’s still a lot of work to get it into the hands of Canadians.”
Clinical trials of the vaccine began in February at Halifax.Phase 1 clinical trial Includes the first test of human volunteers, Mainly for testing safety.
In Phase 3, the vaccine is compared to placebo or another vaccine to confirm its defense against COVID-19. Researchers at Halifax’s Center for Canadian Vaccination told the Canadian Press in February.
Gerdts said Wednesday’s announcement marks a step into Phase 2 of clinical trials for the VIDO vaccine.
Participants in the clinical vaccine trial at Halifax are still being recruited, according to a university news release, and a new clinical trial site will open in Saskatoon later this summer.
Those who wish to volunteer, are 18 years of age or older, are not infected with COVID-19, and have not received the approved COVID-19 vaccine can call the Clinical Trials Support Unit (306-978-8300) or You can send it by email. [email protected]..
Gerdts said it’s a bit difficult for vaccine makers to find participants who meet the required criteria, given that many approved vaccines are already in use and many are already vaccinated. Said.
However, he said opening a new site in Saskatoon and testing VIDO’s vaccine would help find people who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine and are optimistic.
“We are excited to partner with VIDO to open this research site in Saskatoon,” Dr. Stephen Sanche, a senior researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, said in a statement Wednesday. Stated.
“Thanks to those who have already shown interest in Saskatchewan and are looking for more volunteers to complete their research.”
According to Gerdts, the VIDO team is working to create an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 and all its more contagious and potentially more dangerous variants of concern.
VIDO’s COVAC-2 is a protein subunit vaccine, which means it contains a non-infectious purified viral protein. According to a news release, this technology has several advantages, including a history of safe use and transportation.
