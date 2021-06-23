Research finds that cannabis use may be associated with suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts in young adults

Kristen Rogers, CNN

According to, cannabis use is associated with a high likelihood of thinking about suicide in young adults. Research From the National Institutes of Health published in the journal JAMA Network Open on Tuesday.

The research study looked at data from more than 281,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 34. National Survey on Substance Use and Health From 2008 to 2019. Over the past year, these adults have answered questions about cannabis use or disability, major depressive episodes, and suicidal ideation, planning, or attempts.

Participants were considered to have Cannabis use disorder If they develop tolerance; cannabis was used in higher doses or for longer than intended. I couldn’t reduce the use of cannabis; I spent a lot of time getting, using, or recovering the effects of cannabis. Abandoned important activities and obligations in support of cannabis. Despite the negative consequences, he continued to use cannabis. The authors of the study stated that they developed diagnostic criteria based on some of the characteristics of cannabis use disorders described in the 4th Mental Illness Diagnosis and Statistics Manual.

“We cannot prove that the use of cannabis caused the increase in suicide observed in this study, but these associations need further research, especially given the heavy burden of suicide in young adults,” the United States said. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute of Substance Abuse, said. In the statement, the senior author of the study.

“Using nationally representative data, we found that suicidal ideation, planning, and attempt trends depended on cannabis use patterns … for adults aged 18-34 years from 2008 to 2019. During this period, both cannabis use and suicidal ideation increased significantly, “the author wrote in a study.

Even participants who stated they did not use cannabis daily or less than 300 days a year were “more suicidal and more likely to plan or attempt suicide than participants who did not use any drugs at all.” The researchers found. ..

“These associations were maintained regardless of whether someone was experiencing depression,” he said. news release For research. Of the study participants who did not experience a major depressive episode the previous year, about 3% of those who did not use cannabis reported suicidal ideation, while about 7% of those who did not use cannabis daily. , About 9% of people who use cannabis daily, and 14% of people with cannabis use disorders, the authors found.

Of those who reported having a major depressive episode in the past year, 35% who did not use cannabis experienced suicidal ideation, compared to 44% of participants who did not use cannabis daily, daily. Fifty-three percent of people who use cannabis and 50% of participants who use cannabis use disability, according to a news release.

Some of these associations were more important among female and non-Hispanic black participants, the researchers found. Women who used cannabis in the past year had a higher prevalence of suicidal tendencies over the past year than men.

“We can’t identify the exact mechanism that explains why there are more women than men,” Volkow told CNN by email. “Our findings are Previous report Women are more sensitive than men to the negative effects of cannabis in the brain. “

The study “generates more questions than answers,” said Dr. Lucien Gonzalez, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine who was not involved in the study.

“Suicide and suicidal ideation are multifactorial and complex experiences and behaviors. There are many theories about the causes of suicide attempts and suicide deaths, but they are not yet fully understood,” Gonzales said. I told CNN by email.

In addition to not detecting a causal link between cannabis and suicide attempts, the research program said, “It doesn’t matter what the complex moments of suicide attempt occur or how cannabis use is involved.”

He added that explaining the high prevalence of female participants is difficult without asking more questions, especially because the study used only dual gender identifiers for males and females.

“How much of this is socialized?” He said. “How does this interact with cannabis use at the moment of attempt? How cannabis, if any, interacts with depressive cognition and / or suicidal ideation maintenance at the individual level. Do you want? “

The results of the survey on race and ethnicity are Recent research About substance use and suicide tendencies in high school students: More white participants than other races and ethnic groups experienced suicidal ideation or suicide plans, but only a few non-Hispanic black participants attempted suicide and nearly I used cannabis daily or daily and had suicidal ideation.The high prevalence of suicide attempts among black participants is partly due to Inadequate access For mental health care and care that culturally responds to different identities and needs Expert said Research on opioid misuse and suicidal tendencies.

Another factor that can affect racial disparity, according to Gonzales, is the disproportionate legal, occupational, and social consequences that cannabis use may have contributed to suicide attempts. How was it connected to?

“There seems to be overall legal relaxation and social acceptance of cannabis use at many levels, but this has not been equally experienced,” he added. “Cannabis is still racialized, and those identified as black are more likely to experience the consequences of cannabis use, which may have nothing to do with the plant itself.”

Participants with a family income of $ 49,999 or less were generally more likely to experience suicidal ideation, planning, attempted suicide, and daily or nearly daily cannabis use than high-income families. The study also found the same trends between part-time workers and the unemployed, in general compared to full-time hired participants.

Unemployed and low-income, regardless of cannabis use, is a risk of suicide, Gonzales said.

These economic conditions “may also interact with cannabis use in ways that require continued investigation,” Gonzales said. “For many, low income and underemployment may be related to the (social) impact of cannabis use, or even a punitive response to it. After being imprisoned for cannabis-related charges, there are still many jobs where detection of use can lead to dismissal and / or the pool of jobs can be restricted for someone. “