LiveSmart: June recognizes advances in cancer treatment thanks to immunotherapy





[This story was written by Christina L. Lombardi, PharmD, Cancer Care Service Line & Research Clinical Pharmacist, St. Peter’s Health Partners.] Immunotherapy has been around for a long time, but about 20 years ago it began to play a more important role in the treatment of cancer. Immunotherapy treatment works by boosting the body’s immune system and allowing it to fight cancer more efficiently. Cancer cells are atypical and usually grow faster than the body can manage on its own. Because your immune system is atypical, it finds and destroys cells in the body that can potentially reduce the growth of cancer cells. However, even if the immune system is functioning, some cancer cells can be prevented from being detected and destroyed due to genes, proteins, or other mechanisms hidden from the immune system. This is where immunotherapy can bring great benefits. Includes different types of immunotherapy: Checkpoint inhibitor It is a drug that blocks checkpoints in the immune system and allows you to fight cancer more strongly.

It is a drug that blocks checkpoints in the immune system and allows you to fight cancer more strongly. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy It is a treatment that enhances the ability of T cells in patients who fight cancer. T cells play an important role in the immune system.

It is a treatment that enhances the ability of T cells in patients who fight cancer. T cells play an important role in the immune system. Cancer treatment vaccine It is used to fight cancer cells in individuals diagnosed with cancer. This is different from the vaccines used to prevent cancer.

It is used to fight cancer cells in individuals diagnosed with cancer. This is different from the vaccines used to prevent cancer. Immune system modulator It is a drug that enhances the body’s natural immune response to cancer cells. A wide variety of immunotherapeutic treatments are available that can be given to patients in different ways to treat many different types of cancer. Immunotherapy can be performed as follows. Direct injection into a vein. As a pill or capsule to swallow; on the skin as a cream; or directly on the bladder. How and when immunotherapy is given depends on the type of cancer being treated and where the patient is on the treatment journey. Like most drugs, immunotherapy can cause side effects and can occur at any time during treatment. More common side effects include skin rashes, diarrhea, and malaise. Your care team will help mitigate side effects and work with you to balance your treatment plan with your daily activities and quality of life. The diagnosis of cancer is very scary and I find it easy to overwhelm. St. Peter’s Interdisciplinary Cancer Treatment Team at the St. Peter’s Hospital Cancer Care Center in Albany or the Hildegard Medicas Cancer Center at Samaritan Hospital on the St. Mary’s Campus in Troy will support you and be personalized based on type. We are here to create a personalized treatment plan, location, and degree of cancer. Recognized by the American Academy of Surgeons as a comprehensive community-based cancer treatment program, we have been awarded the Women’s Choice Award annually at the best hospitals in cancer treatment in the United States since 2017. For more information, please call 518-525-1827 or visit: www.sphp.com.

