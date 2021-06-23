Lake County mosquito batches have been tested positive for West Nile virus





Daily Herald Report County health officials tested a batch of mosquitoes sampled on June 16 in Lake Bluff on Wednesday as positive for West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed indicator of the presence of the virus in Lake County this year. “As we approach the summer season, our outdoor time increases and our exposure to mosquitoes increases,” said Mark Pfister, Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center. Said in. “Don’t forget to’fight a bite’and protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile virus.” The Department of Health’s mosquito surveillance program coordinates mosquito catches throughout the county and tests weekly batches of West Nile fever. The program also monitors reports of dead birds (early signs of the presence of the virus), especially stagnant water for the presence of mosquito larvae from Culex pipiens, a major carrier of West Nile fever in Illinois. Investigate the area. In 2020, 93 batches were tested positive for the virus. Since 2002, 73 human cases of West Nile fever have been identified in Lake County, of which 4 have died. “As a result of the hot and dry weather, there are fewer mosquitoes overall, but Culex pipiens, the cause of the West Nile virus, still exists,” said Michael Adam, Deputy Director of Environmental Health at the Department of Health. Stated. “The year with the highest cases of West Nile virus is often during the hot and dry summers.” To protect themselves, health officials recommend that residents drain standing water from items around their homes, gardens, and businesses. Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, 2-undecanone, or IR3535. Outdoors, cover your skin with long sleeves, trousers, and shoes with closed toes. Most people infected with West Nile are asymptomatic, but some become ill and usually develop 3 to 15 days after the bite. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In some cases, serious illnesses can occur, including meningitis, encephalitis, and even death. People over the age of 50 and those with weakened immunity are at increased risk. For preventive tips and information about West Nile, please visit www.FightTheBiteNow.com. Residents can also call the West Nile Hotline of the Department of Health to report areas of stagnant water, the location of dead birds, and more information at (847) 377-8300.

