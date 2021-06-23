The outbreak of legionellosis in Portland remains a mystery





Despite efforts to repair the building’s water supply system, Rosemont Court residents are still ill and health officials do not know why.

Portland, Oregon—Residents of an apartment in North Portland still suffer from legionellosis, severe pneumonia, or lung infection, despite efforts to repair the building’s water supply system. The outbreak on Rosemont Court has been going on for more than six months, and health officials do not know why. “In this case, it’s very difficult to pinpoint the source,” explained Dr. Jennifer Weins, Multnomah County Health Officer. Jane Foreman doesn’t want to move. She loves apartments that have lived for over 10 years, but a 71-year-old kid is packing up luggage and the living room is piled up with moving boxes. “I don’t want to leave, but the Legionella situation really matters to me. I feel my health is at stake,” Foreman said. The latest case was published last week. Since January, at least 13 residents of Rosemont Court have been diagnosed with the disease. Several residents were hospitalized and one died. According to his family, 74-year-old Lucy Schneider died of legionellosis on January 2. “It’s very stressful,” said resident Burma Thomas. Nearly 100 seniors live in affordable homes on Rosemont Court.Apartment houses are owned by a non-profit organization Northwest Housing Choices.. On January 4, the Multnomah County Health Department urged residents to temporarily leave the hotel and enter the hotel after several became ill with pneumonia-like symptoms. Relation: One died and three hospitalized after legionellosis in a Portland dwelling Legionella, the bacterium that causes legionellosis, forms in stagnant water and can diffuse into the air and be inhaled. For example, when the shower or tap is on. “Every time I turn on the faucet, I’m wondering,’Am I breathing that aerosol into my lungs?'” Foreman said.

Since January, experts have added chlorine to the water system, installed a disinfection system, and added filters to the faucets of the apartment to destroy potential bacteria. Despite all precautions, three more residents have become ill since March 17. Health officials believe that the three cases may be related to some residents who are not using the faucet filter properly, but the cause of this outbreak remains a mystery. “If the water slows or stagnates, it can hang in the pipe, sway in a completely incomprehensible way, and come out of someone’s faucet or showerhead,” said Dr. Weins of Multnomah County. Stated. Some residents suspected that the outbreak was related to nearby construction activities, including the replacement of fire hydrants on December 10. As a precautionary measure, the Portland Water Authority has warned nearby residents to temporarily boil water. According to the city, water samples of the day have returned clean due to bacteria. It is not clear what role the December 10 case may have played in the outbreak of the Rosemont Court. “I don’t know it’s a smoking gun, but it’s part of the timeline and part of the big picture we’re seeing,” Vines explains. According to experts, it can take months or years to determine the cause of the outbreak and fix the problem. “If you’re lucky, it can be easy to solve,” explained Mark Le Chevalier, who led a 32-year research program at American Water, a multilateral utility. Le Chevallier, who works as a private consultant for Legionella cases, said the bacterium could resurface even after the situation seemed to be controlled. Bacteria can live on biofilms, or thin, slimy films that line the inside of pipes. “Bacteria can find that niche and re-grow,” Le Chevallier said. “The problem is not how the bacteria got into the water. It’s about the proper environment inside the building that allows them to grow to high levels of health risk.” In recent years, there has been an increase in national reports of legionellosis. No one knows why, but factors include better reporting, aging infrastructure, and climate change. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases of legionellosis has increased from 31 in 2018 to 55 in 2019 in Oregon. There is concern among health officials that the incident could actually recur as the building reopens after a long-term closure during the pandemic. “It’s a real consideration for stagnant water,” Vines said. September, CDC Issued guidance To reopen the building. Stagnation or stagnant water in the plumbing system can increase the risk of legionellosis. Common sources include drinking fountains, hot tubs, sinks, toilets, showers, and air conditioning systems. When temperatures are high, water is stagnant, and nutrients are abundant, they tend to thrive, for example inside corroded pipes. Relation: Confirmation: Why you need to worry about the water in the pipes before the building reopens Many residents of Rosemont Court feel overwhelmed by the uncertainties they consume in their daily lives. “We don’t want to live our lives psychologically thinking that we have something to fear, doubt, and worry about,” explained Leslie White, who lives in Rosemont. On June 14, Northwest Housing Alternatives announced that it would provide permanent relocation assistance to people living in Rosemont Court. Residents receive one-on-one support to assist with travel, if needed. “About half of the residents of Rosemont Court [being] NHA Executive Director Trell Anderson said in a written statement. “We will continue to share updates with our residents and call on our partners to help them during this difficult time.” Some residents explained that the pandemic was difficult enough. Now they have been asked to leave their friends and the place they called home. “I’m having a hard time maintaining a quality of life,” said Annette Stills, who lives in Rosemont. “Help. Please help us because we are suffering.”

