Western high-fat diets can cause chronic pain, according to the research team

According to a groundbreaking treatise written by a team led by the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, a typical Western high-fat diet is a common painful disorder in people with conditions such as diabetes and obesity. It may increase the risk. As UT Health San Antonio. In addition, dietary changes can be significantly reduced or even retrograde. pain From conditions that cause inflammatory pain such as arthritis, trauma, surgery, or Neuropathic pain, Diabetes, etc. This new discovery may help treat patients with chronic pain simply by changing their diet or developing drugs that block the release of certain fatty acids in the body. More than five years after its creation, this paper was published in the June edition of the journal. Natural metabolism By a collaborative team of 15 local researchers led by Dr. Jacob T. Boyd and Dr. Peter M. Rococo, the first co-authors of the Department of Endodontics at UT Health San Antonio. A total of 11 co-authors are from UT Health San Antonio, including 7 current or former students of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. The three represent the Department of Chemistry at the University of Texas at San Antonio. One is from the Department of Neurology of the South Texas Veterans Medical System. “This study is a prime example of team science. Multiple scientists and clinicians with complementary expertise are working together to improve their lives,” said a professor at UT Healthsan’s Department of Endodontics. Dr. Kenneth M. Hargreaves, co-chairman, said. Antonio, and senior author of the treatise. Fatty acids and pain Chronic pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. However, although fat loss is often recommended to manage diabetes, autoimmune disease, and cardiovascular disease, the role of dietary lipids or fatty acids in pain conditions is relatively unknown. In a new treatise, Dr. Boyd and his colleagues used multiple methods in both mice and humans to study the role of polyunsaturated fatty acids in pain conditions.They found a typical Western diet rich in omega-6 Polyunsaturated fat It served as an important risk factor for both inflammatory and neuropathic pain. Omega-6 fats, found primarily in foods that contain vegetable oils, have that benefit. However, the obesity-related Western diet has far higher levels of these acids in foods from corn chips to onion rings than the healthy omega 3 fats found in sources such as fish, flaxseed and walnuts. It has the characteristic of being expensive. Typically, Unhealthy food Omega-6 fatty acids are high in processed snacks, fast foods, cakes, and fatty salted meats. Researchers have found that this dietary reversal, especially by lowering omega-6 and increasing omega-3 lipids, significantly reduced these pain conditions. The authors also showed that skin levels of omega-6 lipids in patients with type 2 diabetic neuropathic pain are strongly associated with reported pain levels and the need to take analgesics. “This treatise is a contributor to the need for huge unmet translations because there is no cure to alter the nature of this neurological disorder,” said Jose E, a professor of neurology, vice dean and director. Dr. Kabazos, said. At UT Health San Antonio, a South Texas Medical Scientist Training Program designated by the National Institutes of Health. so editorial Accompanying the treatise, Duke University researchers Aidan McGuinnis and Luron Ji said, “This comprehensive and elegant study by Boyd et al. Serves as the basis for new clinical trials and ultimately for neuropathy. It may offer a new path for clinical treatment. ” Studies have found that omega 3 supplements may reduce post-exercise muscle soreness For more information:

