West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Found in Lake County





Lake Bluff, Illinois — The first sign of West Nile virus in Lake County in 2021, mosquitoes collected in Lake Bluff last week were later virus-positive, public health officials said.

Mark Pfister, Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department, advised residents to remember to take precautions against potential human transmission. “As we approach the summer season, we spend more time outdoors and more exposed to mosquitoes,” Pfister said in a statement. “Remember”Fight bites“And protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile virus.”

Public health officials recommend keeping stagnant water and checking areas that may function as fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Other tips to prevent stings include using insect repellents, especially at dawn and dusk, long-sleeved shorts, long trousers, and shoes with closed toes.

The health department runs a mosquito surveillance program to coordinate weekly tests of insect samples and monitor reports of dead birds. Public health officials recommend residents to report sightings of sick or dead passerine birds during the summer as they may be an early indicator of the presence of West Nile virus.

Residents can call the department’s West Nile fever at 847-377-8300 for standing water, to report dead birds, or for more information on the signs and symptoms of West Nile fever. From this genus, according to Michael Adam, Deputy Director of the Environmental Health Department, a type of mosquito that acts as a major carrier of the West Nile virus. Culex — Despite being drier than normal summer in Illinois, it remains large.

“Hot and dry weather reduces the number of mosquitoes overall, but Culex pipiens that cause the West Nile virus are still present,” Adam said. “The year with the highest cases of West Nile virus is often during the hot and dry summers.” This year, the state’s first 2021 West Nile-positive mosquito sample Collected at Skokie on June 9th.. The patch requested more information about the samples collected this year in Lake County. It will be added here when you receive it. Related: Skokie mosquitoes in early 2021 test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois A sample of the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of the year in Lake County was collected about two weeks later than last year when the first mosquitoes carrying the virus were discovered. Hawthorn Woods, And 3 days after 2019 when they were collected Highland Park.. All last year, a total of 93 batches of mosquito samples were tested positive for the virus in Lake County, according to the Ministry of Health. The county does not Reported human cases of West Nile virus since 2018, According to the Illinois Public Health Service, when eight cases were found archive.. Since 2002, four people in Lake County have died from the virus. Most infected people have no symptoms, but others can develop fever, nausea, headaches, and pain. People over the age of 50 who have weakened immunity are at greatest risk of serious complications such as fatal meningitis and encephalitis.

