Scientists say early coronavirus samples have been removed from the NIH database





Jesse Bloom, a researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, said he had found a sequence from an early Chinese coronavirus case that had been removed from the US National Institutes of Health database. Studies show that some of the early cases in Wuhan, China, are genetically different from the mutants that eventually spread to cause a pandemic.

Bloom told CNN. The sequence itself New discussion Whether the virus spreads naturally from animals to humans or is the result of a laboratory leakBloom told CNN.

However, he said his analysis indicates that the samples used to investigate the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic may not be complete. “We will restore deleted files from Google Cloud and reconstruct subsequences of 13 early epidemic viruses,” said Bloom, who supports efforts to track genetic alterations in the coronavirus. I will. Preprinted paper posted on bioRxiv .. Not yet peer reviewed. The NIH confirmed that the sequence was deleted in June 2020 at the request of the investigator, which was first submitted in March 2020, and stated that it is standard practice to allow this. Geneticists have shared information in such databases since the beginning of the pandemic. The World Health Organization has led efforts to find the origin of the coronavirus. Report issued in March Says it’s likely to be a virus Derived from animals It is passed on to people, as are other coronaviruses. It is said that the virus is unlikely to be infected by the virus. Designed in the lab, as if leaked. Much of the research focuses on early cases in Wuhan’s South China Seafood Market. But WHO Criticized for accepting evidence from China, And President Joe Biden’s administration has revisited its origins. “We are aware of this report and, as we have repeatedly asked, hope that all data on early cases will be available,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jašarević emailed CNN. Told. According to Bloom, the missing sequence is not a smoking gun. “This study does not provide additional strong evidence to support either a zoonotic disease or an accident in the laboratory. Rather, there are additional sequences that are still unknown from a relatively early stage of development. There are, and in some cases, mutations that suggest that they are probably evolutionary, older than the virus from the Juanan seafood market, “Bloom said in an email to CNN. Scientists not involved in Bloom’s analysis were skeptical of his conclusions. “It is also worth noting that such efforts apparently failed if these sequences were deleted for the purpose of ambiguity, because … these sequences are the genetics of early SARS-CoV-2. It doesn’t immediately provide a completely new knowledge of diversity. Pandemic. ” Robert Gary, a professor of immunology at Tulane University, said. “In reality, small scientific failures and non-ideal situations always surround the sharing of scientific data,” Gary told CNN. “In general, this task is ambiguous or ignored for very important contexts and details about the sequence of problems.” “The language of this treatise is unusual and contains a fair amount of speculation and speculation, citing blog posts and appearing to point to the deliberate concealment of early sequence data from Wuhan by Chinese authorities. But this is a completely subjective assessment. It will be very difficult to confirm or disprove the situation. ” Andrew Preston, a professor of microbial pathogenesis at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, said in a statement.

