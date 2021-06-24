The CDC Vaccine Advisor states that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination clearly outweigh the risk of rare heart inflammation.





Cases of heart disease were rare. The CDC received 1,226 preliminary reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after about 300 million doses of Pfizer and Modena vaccines. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the muscles of the heart, and pericarditis is an inflammation of the inner wall of the heart.

These preliminary reports were made until June 11th and were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System maintained by the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration. Among people over the age of 12, there were 267 reports of inflammation after a single dose of the vaccine, 827 reports of inflammation after a second dose, and 132 reports of unknown post-dose.

Cases of inflammation appeared to be mild and soon resolved.

“Available outcome data show that patients generally recover from symptoms and are successful,” CDC Dr. Tom Shimabukuro told the Immunization Advisory Board on long-term effects. Information is still limited, he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hopes to add a warning about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine information sheet, Dr. Dranfink of the FDA’s Center for Biopharmaceutical Evaluation and Research said at a meeting. Told. Fink said the warnings to health care providers and vaccinations would include information explaining such events that occurred days to a week after vaccination, especially after the second vaccination. Limited information is available on long-term consequences. People who are experiencing symptoms of pericarditis or myocarditis should see a doctor. “We look forward to taking immediate action to update the fact sheet with this information following today’s ACIP meeting,” Fink said. Benefits and risks At a meeting on Wednesday, CDC researchers said the benefits of vaccination were clear. According to the CDC, dozens of myocarditis can occur for every one million doses, but thousands of Covid-19 cases have been prevented. The risk of myocarditis is higher in boys than in girls. CDC researchers found 5,700 Covid-19 cases, 215 hospitalizations, and 71 intensive care units for every 1 million doses of adolescent boys aged 12 to 17 years. It is estimated that hospitalization and death of two people will be prevented. It is estimated that there may be 56 to 69 cases of myocarditis. CDC researchers found that among adolescent girls aged 12 to 17 years, for every 1 million doses of 2 doses, 8,500 Covid-19 cases, 183 hospitalizations, and 38 intensive care unit admissions. , Estimates that one death will be prevented. Researchers estimate that there are 8 to 10 cases of myocarditis. “People between the ages of 18 and 24 have a better balance between benefits and risks,” CDC researcher Dr. Megan Wallace told ACIP. CDC researchers found that for every 1 million doses of 2 doses, 12,000 Covid-19 cases, 530 hospitalizations, 127 intensive care unit admissions, and 3 deaths among men aged 18 to 24 years. Is estimated to be prevented. It is estimated that there may be 45 to 56 cases of myocarditis. CDC researchers found 14,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,127 hospitalizations, 93 intensive care unit admissions, and 13 for every 1 million second vaccinations among women aged 18 to 24 years. It is estimated that death will be prevented. Of myocarditis. “Finally, people between the ages of 24 and 29 have a better balance of benefits and risks,” says Wallace. “And this trajectory continues as we get older.” There are other benefits that are not included in these calculations. Protection against mutations and prevention of long-term symptoms, and MIS-C are rare and serious Covid-19 complications that inflame different parts of the body. During the meeting on Wednesday, Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst unrelated to ACIP, posted on Twitter that these risk and benefit data are the “significant” graphs of the meeting. “Myocarditis can also occur in covid and can cause many lasting health effects,” she tweeted. This is an important graph of today’s CDC ACIP. Even in young men, cases of myocarditis # COVID19 Prevents infection. Myocarditis can also occur in covid and can cause many lasting health effects. pic.twitter.com/LgAtu4DoR2 -Lenawen, MD (@DrLeanaWen) June 23, 2021 “This is a very rare side effect.” Following Wednesday’s discussion, a joint statement by leaders of more than 12 health organizations and organizations, including the US Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association, said: The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. They “highly recommend” vaccination with Covid-19 for anyone over the age of 12. “The facts are clear. This is a very rare side effect, and very few people experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for young people who do so, it is almost always mild and individuals often Myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you recover on your own or if you are vaccinated with COVID-19, and the risk to the heart from COVID-19 infection may be greater. We know. “ “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, we recommend that you get vaccinated immediately, to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, and to return to a more normal lifestyle safely and quickly. Is the best way to do it. “ According to the CDC, even people with a history of carditis can be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. However, those with rare cases of myocarditis after the first dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine should postpone the second dose, authorities have suggested for clinicians shared during the meeting. Said in the vaccine guidance. “It is unclear how people with a history of myocarditis will respond to a second dose after the first dose of the mRNA Covid vaccine,” said Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC. If the heart recovers, one can consider continuing the second dose, Oliver said. Patients who choose to receive a second dose of the RNA vaccine after myocarditis should wait at least until the first episode is resolved.

CNN’s Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos