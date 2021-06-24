Incidence of melanoma skin cancer increases faster in men than in women





Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK New data show that the incidence of melanoma skin cancer is rising faster in men than in women. According to figures analyzed by Cancer Research UK, the proportion of women in the UK has risen by 30% in 10 years, while that of men has risen by 47%. Also, during the same period, male mortality increased by 8%, while female mortality decreased by 5%. The breakdown of the data shows that the incidence of melanoma skin cancer in men increased from 20 per 100,000 in 2005-2007 to 29 per 100,000 in 2015-2017. I will. This is the latest data available. This is an increase from 19 cases per 100,000 women from 2005 to 2007 to 25 cases per 100,000 women from 2015 to 2017. Men are more likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer later than women. According to Cancer Research UK, changes are often seen in the torso, which may be due to being shirtless. Charities said this could make it difficult to spot unusual changes such as moles on the back. Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK, said: “Looking for shade and applying sunscreen regularly and generously with at least SPF 15 and 4 or 5 stars will help you stay safe in the sun. “Staycation seems commonplace to many this year, but keep in mind the fact that the British sun can be as strong as it is when you’re abroad. “The same advice applies. If you feel something is wrong or notice a change in your skin, talk to your doctor.” Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with about 16,200 new cases each year. According to Cancer Research UK, 9 out of 10 cases are preventable.

