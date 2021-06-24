How diet changes the gut microbiota

A calorie-restricted diet helps you lose weight, but it also alters your gut microbiota. (Photo: pictworks / stock.adobe.com)

Diet affects the intestinal flora – hospital bacteria grow

A low-calorie diet is a common way to lose weight. Recent studies have also affected the composition of the gut microbiota or gut microbiota. Therefore, the loss of calories leads, among other things, to the accumulation of Clostridium difficile, known as a hospital bacterium, which in turn affects weight regulation.

An international research team led by Professor Joachim Spranger of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin investigated the question of how a low-calorie diet affects the body, especially the formation of the gut microbiota. It has become clear that diet can significantly change the composition of microorganisms in the human intestine. The results of the corresponding study were published in a professional journal.Naturebreast.

Individual composition of the intestinal flora

The trillions of gut microbiota, also known as the microflora or gut microbiota, vary from person to person, even from overweight and obese people. For example, the microbial flora is structured differently than normal-weight people, Charity explains in a press release. Current research.

Study the effects of a low-calorie diet

In this study, researchers examined the effects of a significantly reduced calorie diet in 80 slightly overweight elderly women. To this end, women either lost weight or stabilized their weight for 16 weeks on a so-called diet (based on ready-made drinks with less than 800 calories per day) under medical supervision.

According to the Charite Society, subjects were accompanied by the Experimental Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a joint facility of the Max Delbrück Molecular Medicine Center of the Charite and Helmholtz Association (MDC). Regular analysis of fecal samples “showed that diet reduces the number of microbes in the gut of women and alters the composition of the gut microbiota.”

The intestinal flora has changed significantly

“For the first time, we were able to show how a very low-calorie diet can significantly alter the composition of the gut microbiota, thereby having a lasting effect on the energy balance of the human host,” said Professor D. Springer. confirm.

Lead author, Dr. Reiner Jeanparts von Schwarzenberg of Charite. It can be said that the hungry microbiome is evolving.

Bacterial weight loss?

In another experiment, scientists transferred fecal samples taken from subjects before and after a meal to sterile mice without gut microbiota. Surprisingly, when the stool was removed after transferring the diet, the animals showed weight loss. “More than 10% of body weight in just two days,” the charity reports. In contrast, transplantation of pre-meal fecal samples was ineffective.

According to Professor Spranger, this result indicates that “this phenomenon may be explained primarily by changes in food absorption in the intestines of animals.” Here it is clear that the gut microbiota has a decisive influence on food absorption.

Hospital bacteria with increasing presence

During a detailed analysis of fecal composition, researchers found increased colonization by the bacterium Clostridium difficile. This is relatively common and is also found in the intestines of healthy people and animals. However, when it grows in the gastrointestinal tract, such as after treatment with antibiotics, there is a risk of acute inflammation of the intestine. Bacteria are also known as hospital bacteria because Clostridium difficile is a major clinical issue.

C. Is Saab responsible for losing weight?

In the current study, both diet-fed subjects and mice cultured with the corresponding human gut bacteria after the diet showed increased presence of Clostridium difficile. “We were also able to show that Clostridium difficile produces toxins typical of bacteria. Even the weight loss of animals depends on it,” explains Professor Spranger.

Despite the increased presence of Clostridium difficile, neither subjects nor animals showed clinical signs of gastroenteritis, experts continue. A low-calorie diet means that “bacteria known as hospital bacteria are more likely to grow and may reduce the efficiency of food absorption through the intestinal wall, but they do not cause symptoms of the disease.” ..

Can you develop new treatment options?

The extent to which bacterial asymptomatic colonization can harm or possibly improve health is not yet clear and needs to be investigated in larger studies. The team also wants to investigate how gut bacteria are affected to have beneficial effects on human weight and metabolism. The knowledge gained can also lead to possible treatment options for metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes.

“Current findings underscore the importance of nutrient-microbiota interactions in the regulation of host energy balance and indicate the need to understand the role of nutrition in the interaction between pathogens and beneficial symbionts. “Masu,” the researchers summarized. (Fp)