COVID killed his parents. Now, where is the help for their little children?

Five months after her husband died of COVID-19, Valerie Virgas can see how grief hurt her children.

Nicholas, a baby who almost weaned when his father died at the age of one, now always wants to breastfeed and calls all tall black-haired men “Dada”.

Robert, three years old, regularly fell into a raging turmoil and stopped using the big boy’s toilets and frets about a sick person feeding him bacteria.

Five-year-old Aiden recently announced that it was his job to “get stronger” and protect his mother and siblings.

Her older children — Kai Flores (13), Andrew Vaiz (16), and Alexis Vaiz (18) — are often quiet, sad, or angry and sad, depending on the day. The two eldest sons, who were suffering from anxiety that made it difficult to concentrate and sleep, were prescribed antidepressants shortly after losing their stepfather.

“I spend half a night crying,” said Birgas, 41, a hospice nurse in Portland, Texas. , Tested positive for the virus.

“My children, they are my main concern,” she said. “And there is the help we need.”

However, in countries where researchers have calculated that more than 46,000 children have lost one or both parents to coronavirus since February 2020, Villegas and other survivors are basic for bereaved children. Find good services (counseling, peer support groups, financial support). It was difficult, if not impossible.

“They say it’s there,” Villegas said. “But trying to get it was a nightmare.”

Interviews with nearly 20 researchers, therapists, other experts on loss and sorrow, and families whose loved ones died of COVID show how lacking access to sorrow groups and therapists during the pandemic. Makes you feel. Healthcare providers scrambled to switch from face-to-face visits to virtual visits, bloated the waiting list, and often forced abandoned children and their surviving parents to deal with them themselves.

“Lost parents can have a devastating impact on children,” said Alyssa Label, a San Diego therapist and program manager for SmartCare Behavioral Health Consultation Services. “Lost parents during a pandemic is a special form of torture.”

Children You can receive survivor benefits When a parent dies after working long enough for a job that requires payment of social security tax. During the pandemic, the number of underage children of dead workers who received new benefits surged, reaching nearly 200,000 in 2020, from an average of 180,000 over the past three years.

Social Security Administration officials have not tracked the cause of death, Latest numbers According to SSA’s chief actuary office, COVID deaths “definitely” spurred the surge.

And the number of children who are eligible to benefit from them is certainly large.

According to counselors, many families are unaware that their children are eligible for benefits when their working parents die and that they do not know how to apply.

In the country where I took a shower Charity And government There is no systematic effort to identify, track, or support the tens of thousands of children left behind by COVID to help the 3,000 children who lost their parents in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. was.

“I don’t know the group working on this,” said Joyal Mulheron, founder of. Evermore, A non-profit foundation focused on bereavement-related public policy. “The scale of the problem is so large that the scale of the solution must match.”

Pandemics have killed more than 600,000 people in the United States.

Researcher writing in the journal JAMA Pediatrics For every 13 deaths from the virus, it was calculated that one child under the age of 18 lost a parent. As of June 15, researchers estimate that this is equivalent to more than 46,000 children. Three-quarters of children are adolescents and the rest are under 10 years old. About 20% of children who have lost their parents are black, but they make up 14% of the population.

“There is this shadow pandemic,” said Rachel Kidman, an associate professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook University. He was part of a team that found a way to calculate the impact of death from COVID. “There are many dead children.”

Biden administration started the program in Help pay for funeral expenses For coronavirus victims, we did not answer questions about providing targeted services to families with children.

Researchers say that failure to cope with an increasing cohort of bereaved families, whether in single-family homes or throughout the United States, can have long-term consequences. The loss of parents as a child Higher risk Substance use, mental health problems, poor school performance, Low attendance at university, With a decrease in employment Early death..

“Bereavement is the most common and stressful stress people experience in life,” said Christopher Layne, a clinical psychologist at the National Center for Child Traumatic Stress at UCLA / Duke University.

Perhaps 10% to 15% of children and other people bereaved by COVID may meet the new diagnostic criteria. Long-term grief obstacles, This can occur when people react to the death of a loved one in a particular long-term manner. It can mean thousands of children with symptoms that require clinical care.

“This is literally a national, very public health emergency,” Rain said.

Still, Villegas and others, despite suffering from their grief, are largely left to themselves to navigate the misleading patchwork of community services for children. say.

“I called the schoo counselor,” Villegas said. “She gave me some small resources about books and things. I called some crisis hotlines. I called the counseling location but there is a waiting list and insurance is required. It couldn’t be helped because it was. My children lost their insurance when my dad died. “

The social turmoil and isolation caused by the pandemic also overwhelmed the caregivers of grief. A non-profit organization specializing in child grief said it had scrambled to meet needs and switch from face-to-face to virtual involvement.

“It was a big challenge,” said Vicky Jay, CEO of the National Alliance to make children sad. “It was very foreign to our way of working. The work of sadness is based on relationships and it is very difficult to establish relationships with machines.”

Experience Camps Associate Talya Bosch said the waiting list has increased by more than 100% from last year at Experience Camps, which offers free one-week camps to about 1,000 bereaved families nationwide.

“That’s what we are concerned about. Many children don’t get the support they need,” she said.

Private counselors are also overwhelmed. Jill Johnson Young, co-owner of Central Counseling Services in Riverside, California, said her approximately 30 therapists have been well booked for months.

“I don’t know the therapists in the uncrowded area right now,” she said.

Dr. Sandra McGowan Watts, a 47-year-old Chicago family doctor, lost her husband Stephen to COVID in May 2020. She feels lucky to find her daughter Justice’s online therapist and explain why she was 12 years old. Suddenly very sad in the morning.

“My husband was the one who brought her to school,” McGowan-Watts said. “He helped her prepare for school.”

Justise was able to attend the Experience Camps session this summer.

“I’m nervous about going camping, but I’m excited to see new kids who have lost someone near life,” she said.

Jamie Stacy, 42, from San Jose, California, said her daughter Grace, eight, and her twin sons Liam and Corum, after their father Ed Stacy died in March 2020 at the age of 52. I connected with an online counselor of Mr. (6 years old). I learned that children can experience different sorrows than adults. They tend to focus on specific concerns such as where they live and whether their favorite toys and pets are there. They often alternate between periods of sadness and play, cycling between confronting and avoiding a sense of loss.

“The boys have a good time playing Lego and suddenly drop a bomb on you.” I know how to see my dad again. I just have to die, and I’ll see my dad again, “she said. “And they go back to playing Lego.”

Stacy said counseling is important in helping families navigate the world where many are ending the pandemic.

“I can’t escape the topic of COVID-19 in a day,” she said. “Wherever we go, it’s always on our face, reminding us of our painful loss.”

Birgas has returned to his hospice care job and is beginning to rebuild her life. But she believes she needs formal and grief support for a family like her who has been injured by a deadly virus.

“Now everyone’s lives are back to normal,” she said. “They can go back to their lives, and I don’t think my life will ever be normal.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues.