The patient was used by a doctor as a guinea pig of infected blood while undergoing dental treatment

Doctors examined blood that may have been contaminated in patients with mild hemophilia in the 1970s to see if the product was infected with hepatitis.

Patients undergoing dental treatment were the subject of a “study” on the risk of product coagulation, an infected blood study reported.

Leading virologists at the Institute of Public Health services NHS About product experiments Hampshire School Clinic for children with disabilities.

The study examines how thousands of people became infected with HIV and hepatitis after receiving blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s (file photo).

He said the study had already been carried out and encouraged the use of batches that may have been contaminated during dental treatment.

However, the consultant replied that he did not adopt an absurd policy and put the patient at risk.

This policy would have been applied only to outpatients using the Lord Mayor Treloir College clinic, not the boys boarding it.

Infected Blood Inquiry is investigating how thousands of people became infected with HIV and hepatitis after receiving blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s.

At least 72 ex-students of the Mayor of the University of Trelois died as a result of being infected with hepatitis and HIV after receiving NHS treatment.

At least 72 ex-students (pictured) of the Mayor of the University of Trelois died as a result of being infected with hepatitis and HIV after receiving NHS treatment.

In a letter dated May 1979, Dr. John Clasck stated that the study had been conducted for a year and had not been notified that the patient was infected with a batch of “factor VIII”.

He asked a consultant from the mayor of Treloa University in Hampshire to test the product in “mild hemophiliacs” coming in for “non-urgent surgery such as tooth extraction.”

He writes: ‘Observations in Oxford show that most patients treated under these circumstances are susceptible to transfused non-A, non-B viruses, so it is the best way to determine if this is associated with cases of hepatitis. I found out that there is. material. ‘

His proposal was rejected by a consultant called Dr. Aronstam, who wrote that he would not adopt an absurd policy and put the patient at unnecessary risk.

He replied:’I completely disagree with this concept. I don’t want my mild hemophiliacs to develop hepatitis in any way. He said he treated them with a safer alternative instead.

This policy would have been applied only to outpatients who used the school’s clinic, not to male students boarding colleges who were primarily suffering from severe hemophilia.

Another communication revealed that these children were part of a hepatitis study to track who developed the infection during a contaminated blood scandal.

A letter dating back to 1975 revealed that some of the children were selected for “investigation” and monitored to see if they had hepatitis.

Former student Nick Sainsbury (pictured) was among the people selected to participate, and the doctor wrote to his parents to inform them.

Former student Nick Sainsbury was one of the people chosen to attend, and the doctor informed his parents.

The letter said that when treating hemophilia, the 12-year-old at the time was limited to certain types of factor VIII products to “make it easier to track down the cause of hepatitis.” ..

Another internal letter in 1976 reported that some of the other children associated with Sainsbury’s had a bad reaction to the new product.

Sainsbury continued to be infected with the disease as well as HIV. He told the question earlier this week: “We were ill because of a cure that should improve our lives, but it was killing us.”

The hearing will continue.