LA County officials say infectious COVID-19 “delta” mutants should spur ongoing precautions – Daily News

The Los Angeles County Public Health Director called attention on Wednesday, June 23, while working indoors or attending an event, and the highly infectious “Delta” strain of COVID-19 was particularly unvaccinated. He pointed out that it is spread locally and nationwide among people.

The “delta” variant has been blamed for infections that are widespread in India and other viral hotspots around the world. Although current vaccines are thought to be effective against mutants, they can easily spread to unvaccinated populations and can further mutate in ways that avoid vaccine protection.

“Given the significant increase in distribution of delta variants, which is now estimated to account for 20% of cases nationwide, wise public health precautions at all workplaces and mega-events. Is recommended, “said Barbara Feller, Director of Public Health. Said in a statement. “Unless you can check the status of vaccination indoors in a crowded area, the mask will prevent the infection of the virus.

“Workers working indoors who are not vaccinated and have persistent close contact with others should be provided with a respiratory system and, where appropriate, a solid partition. “She said. “Make sure your workplace is as safe as possible until you vaccinate more people.”

State regulations on the workplace require unvaccinated workers to wear masks indoors and employers to provide N95 grade face covers. The employer must keep a log of the worker’s vaccination status, but it is the individual company’s responsibility to decide whether to require the worker to present evidence of vaccination. Workers who refuse to say whether they are vaccinated wear a mask because they must be considered unvaccinated.

For indoor mega-events with more than 5,000 people, such as NBA games at Staples Center, all participants need a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

As of last week, 64 cases of COVID-19 “delta” mutants were detected in Los Angeles County, and the number has been steadily increasing since late April. Feller will announce updated numbers on Thursday, she said she expects a “significant increase” in numbers from the county’s supervisory board this week.

“We actually grow very rapidly, like everywhere else in the United States, and in fact anywhere else in the world where we see” delta “variants,” she told the board. Told. “This means that it is the most infectious variant ever identified here in California and poses a great risk to unvaccinated people because it spreads very easily. “

According to figures released on Monday, the county has exceeded 10 million doses of officially administered COVID-19, and 58% of the population over the age of 16 is considered fully vaccinated, 16 years old. 67% of the population above are at least partially vaccinated.

Feller reiterated the rate of lag between black and Latino communities when compared to white and Asian communities. The black and Latin American communities also remain at the highest rates of COVID infection, hospitalization, and death.

The county public health service released figures on Wednesday, showing that the number of homeless COVID cases remains low. As of the end of December, 630 homeless people were reported weekly, officials said. There were 60 cases this week, 53 of which actually happened before, but only now they have been identified as one of the homeless.

To date, there have been 7,296 COVID cases among homeless people in the county, killing 213 people. As of this week, 35,296 doses of the vaccine have been given to the homeless.

Incentives aimed at persuading people to get vaccinated continue locally. Until Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the City or County of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, has a chance to win a pack of 17 tickets to see Pepe Aguilar in Staples. there is. Go to the center later this November or have a VIP experience with 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can get 2 packs of 17 tickets for the Aguilar Concert.

The contest is open to anyone who comes to one of the participating sites for the first dose of the vaccine, or who receives a second dose and brings a patient with the first dose.

On Wednesday, the county reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the county-wide death toll to 24,455. An additional 260 cases were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total to 1,248,128 cases.

According to state statistics, 230 to 234 were admitted to the county for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 56 the day before to 64.